Cassper slams cyber activism: You can’t change the world through a tweet

After taking a mini break from Twitter, rapper Cassper Nyovest came back with a message for all the Twitter activists in the midst of the #BlackLivesMatter online campaigns fuelled by the recent death of George Floyd due to police brutality in America.

The rapper reminded people that more needed to be done. Cassper reasoned that the nature of social media, particularly Twitter, was counterproductive when it came to dissecting anything complex.

“Time and again we get on these social media platforms to explain ourselves to people who don't want to understand us. If we ever meet in person, we will get to know each other. These platforms are too shallow to dissect anything complex.

“You can't change the world through a tweet,” he said.