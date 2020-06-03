Lebo Mashile: 'When their policing doesn’t work, they call you a problematic b**ch'

Poet Lebo Mashile has revealed how it's sometimes hard being an outspoken person especially in the entertainment industry.

The poet, who has in the past been vocal about misogyny, racism, inequality in the workplace to name a few, shared the pros and cons of being strongly opinionated.

Taking to Twitter, Lebo wrote, “When you care about justice, they call you angry. When you tell the truth, they call you bitter. When their policing doesn’t work, they call you a problematic b**ch. When you write your own story, they ignore it, until they can’t. Then they pretend they loved you all along.”