OPINION | We said #BlackLivesMatter, we won’t edit it to make you comfortable

On Tuesday, my Instagram timeline was filled with nothing but black, mostly blank posts. Most of the people who I follow, including several of SA's famous faces, joined the global social media campaign in solidarity against racism.

People are at their wits' end over police brutality in black communities all over the world.

As much as South Africans may have jumped onto the bandwagon of a movement being lead by African Americans, this time it was different. We weren't just blindly supporting Americans - like we've happily done in the past - this time South Africans took a stand to vocalise our own struggles.

There's no doubt that we South Africans tend to show support and stand with Americans in various situations. But this time we were standing up for ourselves - because on home soil, things have reached a boiling point as well.

In fact, if you look at things without blinkers, South Africans should have stood up a long time ago - every time a black woman is killed, every time a black woman is raped, every time a black man is taken due to police brutality.