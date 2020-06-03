TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene slams privileged people: 'Alcohol abuse is everybody’s problem'

Rami Chuene wasn't impressed with people who threw stones from glass houses.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

Actress Rami Chuene has slammed people in "privileged" positions who mocked people who joined long queues outside liquor stores to stock up on booze as restrictions on alcohol sales lifted in Mzansi.

The actress was ticked off by people who insisted on running the narrative that "black people were alcoholics" or that "black people didn't have priorities" all because they showed up at stores to buy alcohol.

Rami especially slammed people who claimed black people were incapable of prioritising or saving money.

"You guys talk poverty and how black people don’t save but you grew up with stokvel/mogodišano. You still can’t tell how your parents managed to send you and your six siblings to school. If black saving methods didn’t work, why are banks and retailers hijacking them now?" she asked.

Rami, along with other celebrities such as Boity Thulo, quickly shut down people who were giving unsolicited advice about these group of people "didn't mind risking their lives for booze" or how they could have used their money differently.

"Alcohol abuse is everybody’s problem, not a ‘poor’ problem," she said.

"Some of you with high-paying jobs are functional alcoholics. Your PAs run behind you with mints. Expensive whiskey in your offices, then you come out here and cry about a queue? Then call your fellow blacks ‘them’? Wow."

