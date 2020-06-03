Rami Chuene slams privileged people: 'Alcohol abuse is everybody’s problem'

Actress Rami Chuene has slammed people in "privileged" positions who mocked people who joined long queues outside liquor stores to stock up on booze as restrictions on alcohol sales lifted in Mzansi.

The actress was ticked off by people who insisted on running the narrative that "black people were alcoholics" or that "black people didn't have priorities" all because they showed up at stores to buy alcohol.

Rami especially slammed people who claimed black people were incapable of prioritising or saving money.

"You guys talk poverty and how black people don’t save but you grew up with stokvel/mogodišano. You still can’t tell how your parents managed to send you and your six siblings to school. If black saving methods didn’t work, why are banks and retailers hijacking them now?" she asked.