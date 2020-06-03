Tumi Morake recalls having rifles pointed at her while seven months pregnant

As police brutality continues to hog international headlines this week, comedian Tumi Morake has reflected on having rifles pointed at her when she was seven months pregnant.

There have been widespread protests in America against racism and police brutality towards black people. This has led to many South Africans sharing their tragic stories of suffering at the hands of law enforcement officials.

Tumi added her voice to the debate around the violence and reflected on having rifles pointed at her when she was in Cape Town with her hubby Mpho Osei Tutu.

Tumi opened about her ordeal after songstress Simphiwe Dana shared her views on Twitter about the psychological effects on a person who's experienced police brutality.

The comedian also revealed how even after having rifles pointed at her, she and her hubby never got an apology. However, she felt grateful that her experience with the police didn't result in them being hurt.

“Yup. I’ve had rifles pointed at me, seven months pregnant wondering how threatening I looked. Hubby in his shorts and golf shirt in Cape Town. I see these reports and wonder if I should be grateful we weren’t hurt or pissed off we didn’t escalate the matter. No apology.”