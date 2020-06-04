TshisaLIVE

AKA weighs in on Zulu King’s increased budget: I don’t think you’ll find Zulu people complaining

04 June 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA had his own view on the budget increase allocated to the Zulu royal household.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rapper AKA added his voice to the debate about the big increase allocated to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s annual budget by the province's premier on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE reported that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government increased King Zwelithini’s annual budget for the royal household by R4.5m – to a whopping R71.3m - as announced by premier Sihle Zikalala in his budget announcement.

AKA was one of the people who was taken aback by the amount but when one tweep tried to come for the King on his TL, AKA shared his opinion that he didn't think the king's followers would have any issues with the increase.

“But I don’t think you will find many Zulu people complaining about this. Their King is their KING ... *shrug* ... it’s central to their identity,” he tweeted.

His tweet split his followers, as some defended the king by mentioning how he uses the funds and others slammed him for allegedly “misusing” the funds.

AKA has come under fire numerous times for his comments on politics and many other socio-economic issues. However, he has also been fetched on many occasions for keeping his mouth shut on certain issues.

Just earlier this week, before he expressed his thoughts on #BlackOutTuesday and #BlackLivesMatter, in a now-deleted tweet, a tweep tried to call him out for keeping quiet.

The rapper obvs wasn't about that life and sent the tweep straight back into his lane. 

When we keep to ourselves we are told we must use our voices ... when we use our voices we are told to stick to what we know. When we donate we are told it’s a PR stunt, when we don’t donate we are selfish ... hayi ngeke sbali. I’m confuzzled,” AKA said.

