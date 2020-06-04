AKA weighs in on Zulu King’s increased budget: I don’t think you’ll find Zulu people complaining

Rapper AKA added his voice to the debate about the big increase allocated to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s annual budget by the province's premier on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE reported that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government increased King Zwelithini’s annual budget for the royal household by R4.5m – to a whopping R71.3m - as announced by premier Sihle Zikalala in his budget announcement.

AKA was one of the people who was taken aback by the amount but when one tweep tried to come for the King on his TL, AKA shared his opinion that he didn't think the king's followers would have any issues with the increase.

“But I don’t think you will find many Zulu people complaining about this. Their King is their KING ... *shrug* ... it’s central to their identity,” he tweeted.

His tweet split his followers, as some defended the king by mentioning how he uses the funds and others slammed him for allegedly “misusing” the funds.