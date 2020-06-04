Anga Makubalo responds to claims celebs endorse products they don’t even use

TshisaLIVE

Anga defended his bag.
Anga Makubalo has weighed in on the misconception that celebs endorse products for the sake of it, without actually using some of the products themselves.

The star was recently unveiled as an ambassador alongside Minnie Dlamini, DJ Tira, Rouge, Boity, Nay Maps and Thando Thabethe for technology giant Huawei’s new campaign.

One follower had issues with the deal and asked, “Why do you use celebrities who are always showing off their iPhones? Why not get your loyal customers who actually use your brand to be brand ambassadors?”

Anga hit back at the suggestion, claiming he was a regular user of the phone and celebs were up to date with the products they endorsed.

“I only have Huawei so am I not a regular user? Yes celebrities get paid to be on campaigns but they are up to date with product knowledge. No posts about something they know nothing about in campaigns. Chill,” he said.

The follower claimed that “product knowledge is something I can get off the website” and celebs should be so familiar with the product that they can dish on the “day to day user experience”, to which Anga responded:

Rouge also weighed in, telling Anga that it was no use arguing with the follower.

“No point debating with someone whose sole purpose is to discredit,” she added.

