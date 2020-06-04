Halala! Pearl Modiadie and partner 'thrilled' to be first time parents

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has confirmed that she and her partner are about to welcome their first bundle of joy into the world and they're ecstatic.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, her PR person Charmagne Shongwe confirmed the news on behalf of the TV presenter, saying that Pearl was thrilled to be a first-time parent.

“We can confirm that Pearl Modiadie is pregnant and that she and her partner are thrilled to be first-time parents.”

Even though Pearl's team confirmed the news, Charmagne said the mom-to-be wanted to keep some of the finer details, such as how far along she is, away from the spotlight.

“We, however, cannot divulge how far along she is in her pregnancy,” Charmagne added.

Pearl is said to be expecting her baby with the mystery Prince Charming she opened up about last year during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Live.

In the Live, she also addressed a question about being in an interracial relationship.

“We met through a mutual friend. I have dated outside of my race before and it was a long- distance relationship which did not work out because the distance took its toll. So, this was not uncomfortable for my family. His family is also really lovely. They all want what’s best for us,” she said at the time.

Pearl hasn't shared any pictures of her baby bump yet but we bet she looks amazing ... can't wait for the reveal! Congratulations mama!