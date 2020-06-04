Pearl Thusi ready to organise a local #BlackLivesMatter protest against police brutality

Actress Pearl Thusi is gatvol of black lives being taken by police brutality and is ready to organise a local protest to try make a change.

The Queen Sono star, like thousands of others, watched in horror as a video showing a white US police officer with his knee on George Floyd's neck went viral last week.

Protests erupted around the world under the banner “Black Lives Matter” and Pearl was keen to start her own march in Mzansi against local brutality.

She applauded South Africans who posted messages of solidarity and awareness about the movement but said it was time to take to the streets.

“As South Africans, over and above posting/creating awareness, are there any plans to protest /speak out on how our police killed people?”