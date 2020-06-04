Riky Rick wants music labels to 'free the black lives' held hostage with 'slave contracts'

In light of the #BlackOutTuesday movement on social media, rapper Riky Rick has urged record labels to free their artists from “exploitative slave contracts”.

Since the senseless killing of George Floyd, many took to social media to voice their frustrations about police brutality, sparking an online movement called #BlackOutTuesday.

Coupled with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, many artists and influential people across the world attempted to show solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement and protests.

With the hashtag reaching South African shores, the Boss Zonke hitmaker decided to address record labels who joined the online movement on Tuesday, pleading with them to release their young black artists who want out of their contracts.

Taking to Twitter, Riky wrote: “Record companies that did 'Black Out Tuesday', will you please free the young artists that are fighting to be released from exploitative slave contracts?”