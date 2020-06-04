TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick wants music labels to 'free the black lives' held hostage with 'slave contracts'

04 June 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Riky Rick want record labels to free artists who are being held 'hostage'.
Riky Rick want record labels to free artists who are being held 'hostage'.
Image: Riky Rick Instagram

In light of the #BlackOutTuesday movement on social media, rapper Riky Rick has urged record labels to free their artists from “exploitative slave contracts”.

Since the senseless killing of George Floyd, many took to social media to voice their frustrations about police brutality, sparking an online movement called #BlackOutTuesday.

Coupled with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, many artists and influential people across the world attempted to show solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement and protests.

With the hashtag reaching South African shores, the Boss Zonke hitmaker decided to address record labels who joined the online movement on Tuesday, pleading with them to release their young black artists who want out of their contracts.

Taking to Twitter, Riky wrote: “Record companies that did 'Black Out Tuesday', will you please free the young artists that are fighting to be released from exploitative slave contracts?”

Earlier this year, Riky told TshisaLIVE ahead of his Cotton Fest music and lifestyle festival, that he was taking back his power as an artist as he didn't become a rapper to be a slave.

Riky explained that he wanted to choose what he felt like doing, rather than be pushed to do something that made him unhappy.

“We have still limited ourselves ... we don't do club shows, we don't perform in clubs ... We pick and choose what we want to do, [rather] than what we are forced to do,” he said.

“I came to a realisation that money is not the most important thing. The most important thing is sanity and your freedom. I didn't become an artist to be a slave for people or perform at places I didn't want to perform at.”

MORE

AKA apologises to Sizwe Dhlomo's family for 'apartheid spy' tweets

It looks like Sizwe and AKA have squashed their "beef"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Riky Rick defends his comments in #AKAvsSizwe twar after Twitter drags him

Riky Rick also wanted to make it clear that he wasn't on anyone's side
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Riky Rick’s comments ignite part 2 of #AKAvsSizwe twar as AKA drags Sizwe

"I will address you as old McDonald had a farm. Hee hi bootleg jean hi ho," AKA said to Sizwe.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Riky Rick thinks some good can come out of coronavirus outbreak

'Goods things will come if we use these times to organise our lives and re-evaluate our lifestyles'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X