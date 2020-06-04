Scoop Makhathini: 'You let politicians run rampant and hold celebs accountable'

A follower, who felt that Scoop wasn't being fair in his post, commented that “at least entertainers care about their fans unlike politicians who are often seen not caring at all”.

But Scoop burst that bubble pretty quick.

“Entertainers don't care about their fans, dog! They care about themselves. Believe and trust me on this.

“The power is always with the people. Entertainers do not care as long as they're comfortable. Don't for one second fool yourself thinking that these people care.”

In June last year the presenter expressed how frustrated he was about the “censorship” he feels big brands enforce on artists.

Taking to Twitter, Scoop explained that the lack of movement within the industry was caused by people not willing to innovate and artists “selling out” to big brands at the cost of their freedom to be creative.

“You sold the game out to these brands, now you can’t move freely and create, because you are owned by brands and not creativity. Everything you do looks contrived and controlled cause you gave up control of your art for money and flashy things. The price of a bag is heavy. Bag boys bag ladies.”