TshisaLIVE

Scoop Makhathini: 'You let politicians run rampant and hold celebs accountable'

04 June 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Scoop Makhathini calls out South Africans for not scrutinising politicians the same way they do entertainers.
Scoop Makhathini calls out South Africans for not scrutinising politicians the same way they do entertainers.
Image: Instagram/ Scoop Makhathini

Media personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka “Scoop Makhathini” has shed light on how far the country would be if South Africans who are quick to “scrutinise” entertainers were to do the same to politicians.    

The media personality called out those who often criticise entertainers for their faults or actions not to expect these personalities to pick up the pieces when the politicians they voted for disappoint them.

Not one to mince his words on pressing issues, Scoop shared a picture on Instagram with the words: “If only you, the public scrutinised the politicians you vote for like you do the entertainers we'd be somewhere right now. You let your politicians run rampant and expect entertainment civilians to pick up your voting slack.”

Scoop Makhathini urges South Africans to also scrutinise politicians.
Scoop Makhathini urges South Africans to also scrutinise politicians.
Image: Instagram/ TheOnlyScoopMakhathini

A follower, who felt that Scoop wasn't being fair in his post, commented that “at least entertainers care about their fans unlike politicians who are often seen not caring at all”. 

But Scoop burst that bubble pretty quick.

“Entertainers don't care about their fans, dog! They care about themselves. Believe and trust me on this.

“The power is always with the people. Entertainers do not care as long as they're comfortable. Don't for one second fool yourself thinking that these people care.” 

In June last year the presenter expressed how frustrated he was about the “censorship” he feels big brands enforce on artists.

Taking to Twitter, Scoop explained that the lack of movement within the industry was caused by people not willing to innovate and artists “selling out” to big brands at the cost of their freedom to be creative.

“You sold the game out to these brands, now you can’t move freely and create, because you are owned by brands and not creativity. Everything you do looks contrived and controlled cause you gave up control of your art for money and flashy things. The price of a bag is heavy. Bag boys bag ladies.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Scoop gives Cassper props for being the 'bigger man' in AKA fight

"I was there at Cantare when Kiernan slapped Cassper. I saw it with my own eyes," Speedsta said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Yanga Chief laughs off 'fashion flop'

Fashion police, put your sirens away
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Scoop tells Cassper not to give up: You have to be comfortable being interrogated so you grow more

"Forever you have changed the game. Forever your contribution and your work will never go unrecognized."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X