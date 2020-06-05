IN MEMES | Papa Penny’s daughter stands her ground against ancestral rituals & splits fans

Papa Penny's daughter earned herself the "bougie" label from viewers of the show on social media after she refused to partake in the African spirituality ceremony her father was hosting.

One of the things fans of the Papa Penny Ahee! reality show love is the fact that the Tsonga disco legend is super proud of his culture and heritage. That is why they were split when his daughter, Naomi, stood her ground about choosing not to participate in the ancestral introduction and thanksgiving rituals.

Naomi explained that, because she was Christian, it was against her religion and beliefs to participate in the cultural ceremony of thanking the ancestors. She remained in the bedroom as all the other kids participated.

Kokwane (Papa Penny's mother) was especially disappointed in her.