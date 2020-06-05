IN MEMES | Papa Penny’s daughter stands her ground against ancestral rituals & splits fans
Papa Penny's daughter earned herself the "bougie" label from viewers of the show on social media after she refused to partake in the African spirituality ceremony her father was hosting.
One of the things fans of the Papa Penny Ahee! reality show love is the fact that the Tsonga disco legend is super proud of his culture and heritage. That is why they were split when his daughter, Naomi, stood her ground about choosing not to participate in the ancestral introduction and thanksgiving rituals.
Naomi explained that, because she was Christian, it was against her religion and beliefs to participate in the cultural ceremony of thanking the ancestors. She remained in the bedroom as all the other kids participated.
Kokwane (Papa Penny's mother) was especially disappointed in her.
This saw Naomi get praise from viewers, some of whom supported her decision not to compromise on her personal beliefs.
However, it also earned her tons of backlash for being "embarrassed" of her cultural traditions and, essentially, who she is.
Check out some of the reactions below.
#PapaPennyAhee— Queen_Of_Azania (@MaMshefane) June 4, 2020
If standing firm and unshaken for your faith and beliefs was a person. ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/8d3EbZb3WQ
If uncomfortable was a person #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/rPRrJDGgAq— Cass de Singa (@Cass_87_) June 4, 2020
Anele is the best looking of all the girls, humble and loving❤️👌 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/M6Ol6OoDRQ— Mantwa Mhlanga (@Mantwa_meme) June 4, 2020
Stand for what you believe, even if you will be left standing alone. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/R947FbxJ3q— SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) June 4, 2020
Naomi needs to do more to learn about being a tsonga girl and difference between rituals and celebrations.shes annoying #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/5EsElXTc3L— Melanian😚tsongaqueen (@comforttenyeko) June 4, 2020
Seems like Naomi is not comfortable with everything💁🏾♂️ #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/gSsliK7PVk— Tee (@MalatjieTertius) June 4, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee "if you rich and you have no kids your poppie"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MqdTocZPdu— Nthato Cibi (@nthato_cibi1) June 4, 2020
Guyzini Papa Penny's kids are fire yohhhh😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/RLOBggbqKa— 🖤 (@sbo_dlams) June 4, 2020
Anele through 💛 i always feel like she is the most humble person #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/UntSLZqB7i— Owl_Innow (@lizzy_innocent) June 4, 2020
The Blesser Himself ... Truth is that blessings come from our parents even Jacob in the Bible blessed his sons while he was still alive . So you can’t disrespect your parents while they still alive then go to graveside once they passed on to ask for blessings #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/0Ig39D3frY— Zamantungwa (@mucheloli) June 4, 2020