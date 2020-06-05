TshisaLIVE

Loyiso MacDonald on Covid-19 lessons: Human beings aren't the centre of the universe

05 June 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Loyiso MacDonald recently bagged a Safta for his role as Kagiso on 'The Queen'.
Actor Loyiso MacDonald recently bagged a Safta for his role as Kagiso on 'The Queen'.
Image: Instagram/Loyiso Macdonald via Rami Chuene

Even though the entire world has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, The Queen actor Loyiso MacDonald is grateful that he still has the chance to do what he loves. 

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the South African Film and Television Awards-winning actor said that while the dangers to actors' livelihoods were “very real”, that they were able to work was a privilege that couldn't be taken for granted.

“I am privileged to be able to work although it has changed how we work - lack of physical contact for example. Personally, it's a great reminder that human beings are not the centre of the universe and I should make good use of the time I have,” he said.

Loyiso added that for him acting was more than just entertainment, even though it isn't always an easy job, but the fact that he knows it's part of his purpose helps him out when times get tough.

“Acting has given me confidence over the years. I think because the process of acting requires you to be self confident in order to present yourself without holding back, it's started to rub off on me in my own life. On top of all that it's allowed me to earn a living and be independent.”

Since playing the role of Kagiso on The Queen, the actor has won himself a lot of fans and, when asked if he's one of those actors who want the art without the fame, he quickly said no.

“I like the perks,” he said honestly.

MORE

The Queen's Loyiso MacDonald: I don't hate religion, I simply lack belief

Loyiso doesn't belive in the holy book or God.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH: Loyiso MacDonald speaks about being a victim of sexual abuse

Actor Loyiso MacDonald has briefly spoken out about being a victim of sexual abuse as a child. He spoke to Screen Access and said a neighbour had ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

The Queen's Kagiso SNAPS and nearly kills Brutus and Shaka

Kagiso was putting Shaka and Brutus through the most
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

'It means the world to me' - SK can’t wait to breathe life into Shaka once more

"I can’t wait to get back to set and start causing some serious damage."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X