Moonchild on relationships: I cry in private a lot but at face value I’m hard AF!

Known for her lively and cheerful upbeat songs, singer Moonchild Sanelly has revealed she's an emotional person when in a relationship and is known to sometimes tear up.

The singer got candid with her Twitter followers on Friday, explaining that crying was strength and no-one should ever undermine tears.

Taking to Twitter, Moonchild shared that she mostly cries in private when in a relationship, but always put on a brave face when around people.

“Saddest thing about me in relationships I cry in private a lot, in face value I’m hard AF! So no-one thinks anything makes me cry because they can and I don’t! Crying is a strength! Don’t ever undermine someone who can cry, unless it’s emotional blackmail! Respect tears.”