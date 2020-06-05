Sexual coercion is a form of assault: Candice Modiselle

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle is not here for any further debate or discussions around her explosive thread on sexual assault.

Candice had the internet in preach mode when she took to Twitter to speak on sexual assault.

In it she claimed that “sexual coercion is a form of sexual assault” and warned her followers to watch out for the signs.

“Sexual coercion is unwanted sexual activity that happens when you are pressured, tricked, threatened or forced in a non-physical way. Coercion can make you think you owe sex to someone,” she explained

Candice spelt out the warning signs for all to see: