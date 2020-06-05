Sexual coercion is a form of assault: Candice Modiselle
Former Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle is not here for any further debate or discussions around her explosive thread on sexual assault.
Candice had the internet in preach mode when she took to Twitter to speak on sexual assault.
In it she claimed that “sexual coercion is a form of sexual assault” and warned her followers to watch out for the signs.
“Sexual coercion is unwanted sexual activity that happens when you are pressured, tricked, threatened or forced in a non-physical way. Coercion can make you think you owe sex to someone,” she explained
Candice spelt out the warning signs for all to see:
- wearing you down by asking for sex repeatedly or making you feel bad, guilty or obligated;
- making you feel like it’s too late to say no;
- telling you that not having sex will hurt your relationship;
- lying or threatening to spread rumours about you; or
- making promises to reward you for sex.
It also includes threatening your children, family members, job, home or school career - for example by threatening to reveal your sexual orientation publicly or to family or friends.
“We don’t have this conversation enough. No one ever tells us that coercion is in fact sexual assault. I pray we become the generation of parents, mentors and guardians that teach the ones that follow us everything there is to know about consent,” she said.
While her thread sparked massive debate, Candice said that she was not here for a discussion.
“What I won’t do is indulge anyone that seeks to challenge my thread on sexual coercion. My part was to educate and yours to learn. Feel free to read the source I posted at the end for better understanding, but don’t waste your time fighting facts.”
She added that anyone who was upset by the thread should “check” themselves.
Read her full thread below.
SEXUAL COERCION IS A FORM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT!!!! (Trigger Warning!🚨)— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2020
A thread:
1. Wearing you down by asking for sex repeatedly or making you feel bad, guilty, or obligated, e.g:— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2020
“If you really loved me, you’d do it.”
“Come on; it’s my birthday.”
3. Telling you that not having sex will hurt your relationship, e.g:— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2020
“Everything’s perfect. Why do you have to ruin it?”
“I’ll break up with you if you don’t have sex with me.”
5. Making promises to reward you for sex, e.g:— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2020
“I’ll make it worth your while.”
“You know I have a lot of connections.”
7. Threatening your job, home, or school career:— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2020
“I really respect your work here. I’d hate for something to change that.”
“I haven’t decided yet who’s getting bonuses this year.”
“Don’t worry about the rent. There are other things you can do.”
We don’t have this conversation enough. No one ever tells us that coercion is in fact sexual assault. I pray we become the generation of parents, mentors and guardians that teach the ones that follow us everything there is to know about consent.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2020
I know the article was U.S based but the information on consent and coercion still applies. Wherever you are in the world, “NO.” IS A FULL SENTENCE.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2020
I’ve added a few contact details for GBV services available during the lockdown.
We believe you. We see you. You matter♥️ pic.twitter.com/cSUIPPSQ5I