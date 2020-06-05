TshisaLIVE

Sexual coercion is a form of assault: Candice Modiselle

05 June 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Candice Modiselle told some serious truths.
Image: Via Candice Modiselle's Instagram

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle is not here for any further debate or discussions around her explosive thread on sexual assault.

Candice had the internet in preach mode when she took to Twitter to speak on sexual assault.

In it she claimed that “sexual coercion is a form of sexual assault” and warned her followers to watch out for the signs.

“Sexual coercion is unwanted sexual activity that happens when you are pressured, tricked, threatened or forced in a non-physical way. Coercion can make you think you owe sex to someone,” she explained

Candice spelt out the warning signs for all to see:

  • wearing you down by asking for sex repeatedly or making you feel bad, guilty or obligated;
  • making you feel like it’s too late to say no;
  • telling you that not having sex will hurt your relationship;
  • lying or threatening to spread rumours about you; or
  • making promises to reward you for sex.

It also includes threatening your children, family members, job, home or school career - for example by threatening to reveal your sexual orientation publicly or to family or friends.

“We don’t have this conversation enough. No one ever tells us that coercion is in fact sexual assault. I pray we become the generation of parents, mentors and guardians that teach the ones that follow us everything there is to know about consent,” she said.

While her thread sparked massive debate, Candice said that she was not here for a discussion.

“What I won’t do is indulge anyone that seeks to challenge my thread on sexual coercion. My part was to educate and yours to learn. Feel free to read the source I posted at the end for better understanding, but don’t waste your time fighting facts.”

She added that anyone who was upset by the thread should “check” themselves.

Read her full thread below.

