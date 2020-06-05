TNS on being a father at 15 and marriage plans

With SA still under lockdown, music producer and club DJ Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema is grateful to be spending time with his baby mama Nothando Mbatha and his three-month-old son Phupho during this time.

The star spoke to TshisaLIVE and explained how ecstatic he was that he was a father again, after losing his first child when he was 15 years old.

“My firstborn died when I was 15. We don't know the cause of his death but he was eight months old ... but I don't want to talk about that right now. Having my son Phupho is unbelievable, when I see him I'm filled with joy.

“He looks so much like me and my grandfather. My son is a gift, he's amazing. He makes me happy every day. In fact, he's the one driving me to keep pushing and become the best in the industry. He's such an inspiration.”

When asked if he had any plans to marry his baby mama and girlfriend, TNS said he was just focused on making her happy.

“I'm still rolling with her. She was there when I was nothing. She was there when I didn't have a car. She was there when I was not as popular as I am today. So, she deserves everything.

“We groomed each other. We were together this long. I wish to do right by her and make her happy, but all I can say is that we are still growing and whenever God says, 'This is time to marry each other and take vows', we will make those vows to each other.”

The music producer preached the importance of chasing happiness, explaining that negative vibes could set an artist back during a pandemic.

“Happiness is important for my health, it's actually my herb. I make sure I get into studio happy. I need to finish all the work I have in a happy mood. Making yourself happy will make you realise the song I made was because I was in a good mood.”