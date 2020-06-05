Unathi Nkayi explains THAT 'Sana Lwami' chemistry & why she never dated Zola 7

A throwback post by DJ Cleo has let fans in on Unathi Nkayi and Zola 7's past, and the revelation that they once crushed hard on each other.

Everybody who knows music will testify that Unathi and Zola's song, Sana Lwami, was and still is a jam! When they dropped the music video for the song in the early 2000s, fans concluded the very clear chemistry the pair shared in the video was just great acting on their parts.

But as Unathi recently revealed on her Instagram, there was more going on behind the scenes: a big two way crush.

However, it never grew into anything more.

“People don’t understand how we never dated. He had a crush on me and I on him, but we were both too shy to do anything. Even today I am unable to make the first move and hit on a guy, but I digress. I guess that’s what speaks to our chemistry in the song and the video," Unathi said.

She also took a moment to thank the kwaito legend for his contribution to her career as a musician.

“As for uBonginkosi, I owe him my music career."