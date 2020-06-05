TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kanye West just went from 'slavery was a choice' to joining Black Lives Matter protests

05 June 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Kanye West supports student protests in Chicago.
Image: Kanye West Official/Instagram

Kanye West has come nearly full circle from his stance that “400 years of slavery was a choice”, joining the Black Lives Matter protests in America on Thursday.

The American rapper stunned many when they recognised him among the crowd of people at a protest by Chicago Public School students on Thursday demanding that Chicago keep police officers out of their schools.

According to NBC News, Kanye appeared to try to blend in as best he could with the crowd that marched to the Chicago Police Department headquarters.

The publication added that Ye's spokesperson told them earlier in the day that the star had donated $2 million (about R33m) to the families and legal teams of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The rapper also set up a college savings fund for George's 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

USA Today reported that Kanye called organisers of Good Kids Mad City the day before the protest and told them he wanted to join the march. However, it was nearly derailed when the rapper got out of a black SUV wearing a face mask and a hoodie.

The publication added that when the organisers became frustrated with the disorder, due to Kanye's appearance, 20-year-old Taylore Norwood grabbed the megaphone and told the crowd that the Chicago march was a youth-led protest and shouldn't have a “celebrity” hijacking it.

Kanye stayed away for a little while and then took off, leaving the protesters to continue their planned march. 

Kanye sparked anger in August 2018 when he told TMZ that he felt black people could have “gotten out” of slavery if they wanted.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” Kanye said at the time. 

He later apologised during a radio interview with 107.5 WGCI radio

“I don't know if I properly apologised for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I'm sorry for hurting, I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment.”

