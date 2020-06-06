Leanne Manas on why she deleted controversial paid post from Twitter

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Leanne said she took the post down after she saw that the brand wasn't able to provide answers asked by consumers.

She also said the post was a “public service announcement”, which she thought “was great”.

“I've got no problem with them but I decided to remove the post from my profile because they (Domestos) didn't have the information at hand when people started asking for proof.

“When I started seeing that people were asking for proof and they weren't supplying it, I didn't like that,” she said.

The SABC news presenter also said she was not satisfied with the response that the tweet got.

“As far as I know, according to what I was sent, there is proof and the science is there. For me, it was a public service announcement which I thought was great. As soon as I saw the responses coming through, I was not satisfied with that and that's why I removed it,” said Leanne.