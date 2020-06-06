WATCH | Mohale speaks out about finding peace after frustrations in his life

Somizi's husband, Mohale Motaung, has shared how his frustrations in life have allowed him to have hope for his dreams.

Mohale shared how he became miserable when he was not able to achieve the goals he set for himself before the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Mohale opened up about how his recent negative mindset has led him to see the need to encourage others.

“I want to take you through what I went through yesterday and how that became a word of encouragement for me and I wouldn't want to keep it to myself because it is very powerful ... the sort of revelation I went through yesterday.”

Mohale went on to detail how he woke up angry and down due to things not making sense in his life at the moment because of the pandemic.

“As a business and a person, there are a lot of goals you set in place that you want to achieve. When Covid-19 came, there was this whole switch and everything had to be put on hold.

“We were unable to do what we want to do, we were able to carry through our dreams and goals for this period of time because of what we are experience because of Covid-19.”

Mohale added he was very frustrated how the pandemic paused the plans.

“I really focused on things that were going wrong and not going my way because plans had to be paused, businesses had to be closed. There was just a lot of things that had to be put on hold because of Covid-19.

“I had that moment yesterday of being angry and sad, and just thinking and thinking but then I really had a revelation which was the importance of not forgetting the dreams I have, the goals that I have set, the things that I want to achieve as a person simply because things are not going my way.”

While he called it his “aha moment”, Mohale also revealed how having a negative mindset often clouded one's vision.

“Sometimes negativity in our minds wants us to focus on everything else going wrong, which shifts our focus from everything that is going right, such as being grateful for life, not being sick and waking up everyday.”

Despite the pandemic putting a halt to people's plans and aspirations, Mohale reassured his followers that their dreams, visions, and goals were valid.