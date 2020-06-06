TshisaLIVE

Yummy mummy! Abdul Khoza’s wife Baatile shows off body transformation

06 June 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Baatile Khoza shared her before and after snaps on Instagram.
It's been just a few months since Abdul Khoza's wife and baby mama Baatile gave birth to her beautiful daughter and she already looks amazing. She has even encouraged other mommies not to give up on their "yummy mummy" bodies even when things get hard.

Baatile admitted that she made the decision to start exercising and eating healthily when she got fed up with insensitive people constantly commenting on her baby weight gain.

"Rewind to December 2019, a month after giving birth to my princess ... I hated how everyone would highlight how big I’d gotten, especially people who’ve never had children and know nothing about the immense changes a woman goes through during and after pregnancy," she said.

Baatile detailed the hard work that went into achieving her body goals, which included pushing herself to wake up at 5am every day.

"But soon after that, I decided that I actually wanna look good - not for them, but for myself. So I started exercising and eating less junk! It wasn’t easy because I would wake up at 5am and work out with my super-fit father, even though I hadn’t slept the whole night because my daughter was restless.

"I pushed. I ran so much that I couldn’t feel my legs the next day. I wanted to give up and eat some more, but my stubborn heart wouldn’t allow me to quit.

"Moral of the story? Never give up."

Baatile also gave a special shout-out to her hubby for always stepping up to allow her to take time to do what needs to be done for a healthy and fit body.

Check out her yummy mummy bod here.

