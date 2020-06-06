Yummy mummy! Abdul Khoza’s wife Baatile shows off body transformation

It's been just a few months since Abdul Khoza's wife and baby mama Baatile gave birth to her beautiful daughter and she already looks amazing. She has even encouraged other mommies not to give up on their "yummy mummy" bodies even when things get hard.

Baatile admitted that she made the decision to start exercising and eating healthily when she got fed up with insensitive people constantly commenting on her baby weight gain.

"Rewind to December 2019, a month after giving birth to my princess ... I hated how everyone would highlight how big I’d gotten, especially people who’ve never had children and know nothing about the immense changes a woman goes through during and after pregnancy," she said.

Baatile detailed the hard work that went into achieving her body goals, which included pushing herself to wake up at 5am every day.