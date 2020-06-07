A young gifted artist blows Basetsana Kumalo away with this beautiful portrait
'I am blown away by your magnificent portrayal of me. The sight and size of it ... it completely takes my breath away'
In light of giving support and recognition to artists, former beauty queen, author and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo has expressed how genuinely thrilled she was about a recent portrait of her.
This after an artist called Dr Tiza Khumalo reached out to Bassie asking if he could paint a portrait of her, to which the media personality agreed because of her “belief in people”.
Little did she know she'd be totally blown away by the end result.
Taking to Twitter, Basetsana shared a video of the makings of the life-size portrait.
“OMG! A young man, Dr Tiza Khumalo reached out, asking if he could paint a portrait of me, I believe in young people and said ‘yes’.
“I am blown away by your magnificent portrayal of me. The sight and size of it ... it completely takes my breath away. Ngiyabonga Mntungwa. Blessings.”
Bassie also shared snaps of Tiza holding the portrait in the streets of Johannesburg with a caption that read, “Zozibini said 'we must take up space', well you decided we should also take over the streets as well”, referring to the artist's choice of taking the picture.
She also explained how she “liked” the woman she saw in the mirror and the choices she has made, as she appreciated herself and all that she's overcome.
