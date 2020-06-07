Nasty C believes he can go toe to toe with Drake - and fans agree
Nasty C had fans in meltdown mode this week when he put up his hand and offered to battle international superstar Drake.
It all started when Dream Team’s Trey asked his followers who they thought would be able to give Drake a run for his money in an online verzuz battle.
Nasty C put up his hand and made it clear he was a contender.
And Nasty's fans were all for it, claiming Drake was nothing but a Canadian Nasty C.
Some said that Nasty would dominate the Hotline Bling hitmaker and the competition would not be fair.
Here are some of our fave reactions:
With Drake yesssss🔥✊🏿the level of confidence in Nasty is so attractive I like🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpeeL7Muq5— ☆♥Cakes101♥️☆ (@MissCakes2k) June 3, 2020
Drake won't keep up with you toe that's for sure pic.twitter.com/bxPtarl0xG— kaizer cheifs 2019/2020 psl champions (@D_CAPTAIN_TROY) June 3, 2020
Phez'kwakhe Nasty... Deal with him and take those girls that love him too. 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/FWVMJ0asZ0— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 3, 2020
In Ivyson we trust trust trust until the finish pic.twitter.com/xWxu33u7yE— Hanyani 🔴 (@FortuneLloyd) June 3, 2020
Nasty C you definitely winning that toe to toe with Drake, they don't call you Zulu man with some power for no reason ✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/0StQV1ENPw— #BlackLivesMatter (@Pseudonym_X92) June 3, 2020
Nasty C comen bro— Phillip Ndlovu (@Phillip89936651) June 3, 2020
I know that you don't scared of a challenge you can do it with eyes closed 👌