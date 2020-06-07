TshisaLIVE

Nasty C believes he can go toe to toe with Drake - and fans agree

07 June 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Do you think the rapper has what it takes to battle Drake?
Nasty C had fans in meltdown mode this week when he put up his hand and offered to battle international superstar Drake.

It all started when Dream Team’s Trey asked his followers who they thought would be able to give Drake a run for his money in an online verzuz battle.

Nasty C put up his hand and made it clear he was a contender.

And Nasty's fans were all for it, claiming Drake was nothing but a Canadian Nasty C.

Some said that Nasty would dominate the Hotline Bling hitmaker and the competition would not be fair.

Here are some of our fave reactions:

