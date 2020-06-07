Singer Tkinzy and missus welcome a baby girl

TshisaLIVE

Tkinzy has some good news while in lockdown.
Tkinzy and his partner are over the moon, after welcoming a baby girl into the world this week.

The SA-based Nigerian star shared the goodness in an Instagram post on Thursday, showing off his little one.

The Shake Ikebe hitmaker also revealed the little one's name and said he was grateful for the blessing.

“My daughter is here. Gabriella AdaEze Felix. Glory be to God,” he wrote.

The comments section of the post was flooded with messages of congratulations.

Earlier this year, the star announced his return to music after a two-year break, teasing a collab with Emtee.

“There are a lot of challenges, especially getting other people to work with me, but I am actually winning, dropping some new songs, new videos and new artists,” he told Sowetan.

He is also set to make his acting debut in the Netflix film, A Day Journey.

