Sizwe Dhlomo on his new radio gig

While many might describe 2020 as “dark and gloomy”, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo is celebrating his appointment as a host on the Kaya FM afternoon drive time show.

Siz's new gig was announced on Wednesday by the station. His show starts next month.

Sizwe, who's well known in these Twitter streets for being outspoken about certain issues in the country, promised to bring a different dynamic to the radio station.

With almost everything in life seeming to be going according to how Sizwe wants them, the media personality shared how grateful he was to have received love and support from Mzansi throughout his 15-year career.