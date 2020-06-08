AKA gloats about his advice to Rouge working out as 'One by One' climbs charts

Rapper AKA once again sang his own praises for the Mega wisdom he shared with rapper Rouge when they collaborated to make the chart-topping song, One by One.

Rouge took to Twitter to share the news that the song was doing better than expected and steadily climbing on music charts across different platforms. The rapper said she was pleasantly surprised by how well the song was doing.

"#onebyonemusicvideo climbing up the #mtvbase charts let me also mention. I've never been on so many commercial charts at once, radios and television ...”