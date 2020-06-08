AKA gloats about his advice to Rouge working out as 'One by One' climbs charts
Rapper AKA once again sang his own praises for the Mega wisdom he shared with rapper Rouge when they collaborated to make the chart-topping song, One by One.
Rouge took to Twitter to share the news that the song was doing better than expected and steadily climbing on music charts across different platforms. The rapper said she was pleasantly surprised by how well the song was doing.
"#onebyonemusicvideo climbing up the #mtvbase charts let me also mention. I've never been on so many commercial charts at once, radios and television ...”
#onebyonemusicvideo climbing up the #mtvbase charts 🙌🙌 let me also mention. I've never been on so many commercial charts at once, radios and television...— ONE BY ONE MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW ❤️ (@Rouge_Rapper) June 7, 2020
However, the Supa Mega said he knew from the get-go that the song would do well, especially since he's on it. AKA also explained that he was glad Rouge took his advice to expand her brand.
“I remember when you called me worrying about people saying they want the “rap” Rouge ... I said, have you accepted the Mega as your Lord and Saviour?” AKA said.
Apparently the female rapper was afraid to deviate from the rap boss her fans know and love but AKA convinced her otherwise.
“She said, I’m worried ... what if I alienate the people who have been riding with me this far. I said ... if this song flops do you wanna flop as who they say you are or do you wanna flop as yourself?”
I remember when you called me worrying about people saying they want the “rap” Rouge ... I said, have you accepted the Mega as your Lord and Savior? 😍 https://t.co/Ahcp0VInRW— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 7, 2020
She said, I’m worried .... what if I alienate the people who have been riding with me this far. I said ... if this song flops do you wanna flop as who they think you are or do you wanna flop as yourself? https://t.co/Nj876tQ3zg— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 7, 2020
They tried to burn her for expanding as an artist ... imagine the only Rouge we knew was the RAPPING Rouge ... https://t.co/PNFH6pdYtN— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 7, 2020