Here’s 5 reasons Beyoncé's message on Black Lives Matter is better than any presidential speech

Forget the elections, we want Beyoncé as president of the whole world after her message to graduates at the weekend.

The Lemonade star shared a few thoughts in a commencement speech held by the Obamas.

In it she touched on the coronavirus, hope, unemployment and the Black Lives Matter movement, drawing widespread praise from fans around the world.

In a week when world leaders have largely failed to inspire, Bey's comments had many sitting up and listening.

Here's five reasons why it hit home so damn hard.

She captured the mood at the moment

The protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd, spread around the world and Bey recognised that people everywhere are hurting.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change.

“Real change has started with you, this new generation of high-school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”

She understood the sacrifice and effort of those on the front line in the battle against racism.

Bey channelled big sis vibes when she told graduates that she was proud of them and recounted all they had overcome in the last few weeks.

“You have arrived in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being, and you still made it. We are so proud of you. Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know that black lives matter.”