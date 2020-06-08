TshisaLIVE

Here’s 5 reasons Beyoncé's message on Black Lives Matter is better than any presidential speech

08 June 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Beyoncé had fans stannin over her comments.
Forget the elections, we want Beyoncé as president of the whole world after her message to graduates at the weekend.

The Lemonade star shared a few thoughts in a commencement speech held by the Obamas.

In it she touched on the coronavirus, hope, unemployment and the Black Lives Matter movement, drawing widespread praise from fans around the world.

In a week when world leaders have largely failed to inspire, Bey's comments had many sitting up and listening.

Here's five reasons why it hit home so damn hard.

She captured the mood at the moment

The protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd, spread around the world and Bey recognised that people everywhere are hurting.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change.

“Real change has started with you, this new generation of high-school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”

She understood the sacrifice and effort of those on the front line in the battle against racism.

Bey channelled big sis vibes when she told graduates that she was proud of them and recounted all they had overcome in the last few weeks.

“You have arrived in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being, and you still made it. We are so proud of you. Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know that black lives matter.”

She warned about sexism in the workplace

Bey also got candid about the challenges going forward, including sexism in the workplace.

“The entertainment business is still very sexist. It’s still very male-dominated, and as a woman, I did not see enough female role models given the opportunity to do what I knew I had to do: to run my label and management company, to direct my films and produce my tours. That meant ownership: owning my masters, owning my art, owning my future and writing my own story.

“Not enough black women had a seat at the table. So I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table. Then I had to invite the best there was to have a seat,” she wrote, adding that she has embraced many who were rejected because of their skin colour.

She pushed for a change to the status quo

Besides helping those who are talented but discriminated against, the star urged all people to redefine their role in society.

“To the young women, our future leaders, know that you are everything the world needs. Make those power moves. Be excellent. To the young kings, lean into your vulnerability and redefine masculinity. Lead with heart. There are so many different ways to be brilliant.

“I believe you, and every human being, is born with a masterful gift. Don't make the world make you feel that you have to look a certain way to be brilliant.”

She inspired hope when many feel they are not being heard

When many are feeling voiceless and frustrated, Bey said it was time to move outward and serve others, to make a real change.

“Please, continue to be a voice for the voiceless. Never forget: We can disagree in a way that is productive to arrive at decisions that foster real change. And if you make a mistake, that’s OK, too, but we all have a responsibility to hold ourselves accountable and change.

“Whatever the world looks like in 10 years and 20 years, part of that is up to you. I urge you to let this current moment push you to improve yourself in all areas of your life.”

