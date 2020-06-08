TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi: 'Killing African nationals that reside in SA is something I will never defend'

08 June 2020 - 09:12 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi got the TL talking after her recent comments.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

With the #BlackLivesMatter movement dominating headlines, SA's very own actress Pearl Thusi came under scrutiny for her comments on xenophobia.

Pearl, who's been vocal about the recent protests in America over the killing of George Floyd, shared how she would not limit herself to borders that were drawn by colonisers.

Taking to Twitter, Pearl wrote, “Killing African nationals that reside in SA is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonisers will never be something I limit myself with.”

While many defended her, others believed Pearl was coming from a place of “privilege” and “incited violence”.

They also claimed that foreigners brought crime to the country, and spawned the hashtag #PearlThusiMustFall.

As that hashtag trended on Twitter, another, #PearlThusiMustRise, joined it.

Weighing in on the battle between her fans and critics online, Pearl said she was not afraid of hashtags, name-calling and personal attacks.

Earlier last week, the actress tweeted how tough change was and when one tried to be the change they wanted to see in the world, people resist, react or attack you.

“Trust your convictions. Tire them. One day, they’ll finally join you. The world needs change. Be the change you want to see in the world,” read parts of her tweet.

Pearl said she was learning not to let voices that criticise her reduce her value or opinion and self-worth.

“The peace of mind of learning not to let the voices that criticise and fight to reduce your value of opinion diminish your self worth is liberating. If your opinion was worthless then they wouldn’t listen in the first place.”

3 weeks ago

