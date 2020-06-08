TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene responds to claims she was a 'hypocrite' over lockdown laws

08 June 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Rami Chuene gets checked by social media users.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

Actress Rami Chuene had tongues wagging at the weekend after she was accused of encouraging businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize to break lockdown regulations. 

Rami's name made it onto the trends lists after she called out MaMkhize for attending an intimate birthday celebration without her.  

To a picture Shauwn shared on Instagram with a caption, “Out and about ...", Rami commented, “You look too hot! Kodwa uyaphi? Where are you going without me? Since when? I mean, really?”

Though some gave Shauwn the major side-eye for allegedly attending a birthday party during lockdown, many social media users were more concerned about Rami's comment, saying she should have known better.

Rami Chuene comments on Shauwn Mkhize's evening look for an intimate birthday party celebration she was apparently attending under lockdown.
Image: Shauwn Mkhize/ Instagram

Rami's comment soon caught fire, with many calling her out for being a hypocrite over the lockdown laws. 

One tweep expressed how confused she was, as Rami was one of the celebs who was advising that people should stay at home, but seemingly condoned it when her friends broke the lockdown rules. 

With her name trending most of Sunday, Rami took to Twitter saying how grateful she was that people were holding her accountable.   

“Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it and receive it with love. This is not the time to drop the ball - even in jest - nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable,” she wrote, adding that we should all stay home.

