Rami Chuene responds to claims she was a 'hypocrite' over lockdown laws

Actress Rami Chuene had tongues wagging at the weekend after she was accused of encouraging businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize to break lockdown regulations.

Rami's name made it onto the trends lists after she called out MaMkhize for attending an intimate birthday celebration without her.

To a picture Shauwn shared on Instagram with a caption, “Out and about ...", Rami commented, “You look too hot! Kodwa uyaphi? Where are you going without me? Since when? I mean, really?”

Though some gave Shauwn the major side-eye for allegedly attending a birthday party during lockdown, many social media users were more concerned about Rami's comment, saying she should have known better.