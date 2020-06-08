Rami Chuene responds to claims she was a 'hypocrite' over lockdown laws
Actress Rami Chuene had tongues wagging at the weekend after she was accused of encouraging businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize to break lockdown regulations.
Rami's name made it onto the trends lists after she called out MaMkhize for attending an intimate birthday celebration without her.
To a picture Shauwn shared on Instagram with a caption, “Out and about ...", Rami commented, “You look too hot! Kodwa uyaphi? Where are you going without me? Since when? I mean, really?”
Though some gave Shauwn the major side-eye for allegedly attending a birthday party during lockdown, many social media users were more concerned about Rami's comment, saying she should have known better.
Rami's comment soon caught fire, with many calling her out for being a hypocrite over the lockdown laws.
One tweep expressed how confused she was, as Rami was one of the celebs who was advising that people should stay at home, but seemingly condoned it when her friends broke the lockdown rules.
Was Rami Chuene not preaching about staying home here on Twitter just the other day?! Ewuuu🙆🏽♀️ https://t.co/6aDjVVtYCF— Sibo Seale (@SiboSeale) June 7, 2020
RAMI’S COMMENT 😩😩😩😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— venus. (@mfazomnyama_) June 7, 2020
These people think we’re kids 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fDuX2tQerz
Vho Rami Chuene were preaching "Stay At Home" during Stella Ndabeni Gate but now their Grootman In Chief MaMkhize is breaking the rules & they are the cheer leaders.— M.D.U (@MduDlamini_) June 7, 2020
Imbi Le Ndawo. pic.twitter.com/vQJ1cBf6kO
You guys are really reaching with this Rami situation shem...Don't you guys hype your friends sometimes 🧐??— Khanyi Diamond 💎 (@KhanyiDiamond) June 7, 2020
Nibhoreka kabhlungu shem#Mamkhize pic.twitter.com/O8pwFPmczT
I had to personally go check out this Mamkhize and Rami hype and y'all are wildin'! It was just a prayer gathering, bathong 😂😂— #IAmNotNext (@Tsholo_k) June 7, 2020
And I LOOOOVE Sis Rami's responses.. bo "yeah ne.." "okay my love" 😂😂
It's all so iconic.. I just gotta stan 🤷🏽♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/uRpMgkQESf
With her name trending most of Sunday, Rami took to Twitter saying how grateful she was that people were holding her accountable.
“Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it and receive it with love. This is not the time to drop the ball - even in jest - nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable,” she wrote, adding that we should all stay home.
Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it & receive it with love. This is not the time to drop the ball-even in jest- nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable. I get it, I get you. We continue to #StayAtHome— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) June 7, 2020