Tha Simelane apologises to Babes Wodumo for 'cocaine' accusations

Socialite Tha Simelane has issued an apology to Babes Wodumo after accusing the star of allegedly using cocaine during an interview on Instagram Live last week.

The Wololo hitmaker topped the Twitter trends list on Friday after a video of her breaking down during an interview with Tha went viral.

In the video, an emotional Babes could be seen touching her face as though she was wiping her tears away. She then logged off from the chat.

Soon after the singer left, Tha also burst into tears and insinuated that Babes had taken cocaine in front of him and viewers.

The reality star soon received backlash from people who were watching the interview, with some claiming he was lying.

In a statement released on Saturday under Nontandaku Bukwa Public Relations, the Kwa MaMkhize star apologised "profusely", and said the interview was supposed to be "fun and vibrant" but took a turn for the worst.

"It was never my intention to cause any malicious damage relating to her (Babes Wodumo) brand. I was emotional and I take full responsibility for my actions. As a host and a close friend, I should have handled it better.

"I am sincerely sorry to Babes Wodumo. I love you Babes 'mtase' and I respect your craft."