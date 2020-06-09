TshisaLIVE

Babalwa slammed for 'partying' under lockdown

09 June 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Babalwa Mneno was accused of breaking lockdown rules.
 Babalwa Mneno was accused of breaking lockdown rules.
Image: Via Babalwa Mneno's Instagram

Socialite Babalwa Mneno found herself in the Twitter firing line at the weekend, after she was accused of breaking lockdown rules.

It all started when snaps and videos of Barbz purported to be at a party went viral on social media.

A video posted to Barbz' Instagram Stories showed the star playing with her hair while other people socialised in the background. She then panned the camera to show several other people at the gathering, including a woman who looked like actress Amanda du-Pont.

She tagged Amanda and three others in her post, captioning it: "my peoples".

The star was dragged over the post, with some claiming she would soon be tweeting about the Covid-19 rate of infection climbing, while she was out there seemingly living her best life.

Amanda was also criticised, with people pointing out that she had advertised flying to Turkey at the start of the pandemic, when it was feared that travellers returning from Europe and Asia could bring the virus back to SA.

She later edited the post to read: PS, there is currently less Covid-19, aka coronavirus, in Turkey than there is in SA.”

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Babalwa and Amanda were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with reaction to the "party".

Barbz is not the only celeb to be accused of breaking lockdown regulations, with businesswoman and reality show star Ma Mkhize also hauled over the coals for posting snaps of herself going to a party over the weekend.

Her friend Rami Chuene was dragged into it, after she posted a comment that many saw as encouraging her friend.

Rami later tweeted that she was grateful for people holding her accountable.   

“Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it and receive it with love. This is not the time to drop the ball - even in jest - nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable,” she wrote.

MORE

Babalwa Mneno weighs in on US police brutality amid George Floyd death outrage

"I’ve stopped sympathising with African Americans and the extreme brutality by white cops"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Rami Chuene responds to claims she was a 'hypocrite' over lockdown laws

"Was Rami Chuene not preaching about staying home here on Twitter just the other day?!"
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Zodwa called out for visiting a friend under lockdown, not social distancing

"I know the rules and regulations but we are no longer at level five and scared. It was purely work."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X