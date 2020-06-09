Babalwa slammed for 'partying' under lockdown
Socialite Babalwa Mneno found herself in the Twitter firing line at the weekend, after she was accused of breaking lockdown rules.
It all started when snaps and videos of Barbz purported to be at a party went viral on social media.
A video posted to Barbz' Instagram Stories showed the star playing with her hair while other people socialised in the background. She then panned the camera to show several other people at the gathering, including a woman who looked like actress Amanda du-Pont.
She tagged Amanda and three others in her post, captioning it: "my peoples".
The star was dragged over the post, with some claiming she would soon be tweeting about the Covid-19 rate of infection climbing, while she was out there seemingly living her best life.
Amanda was also criticised, with people pointing out that she had advertised flying to Turkey at the start of the pandemic, when it was feared that travellers returning from Europe and Asia could bring the virus back to SA.
She later edited the post to read: “PS, there is currently less Covid-19, aka coronavirus, in Turkey than there is in SA.”
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Babalwa and Amanda were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with reaction to the "party".
Infections will increase, death rate too. Public and private health will not cope. Health sector about to be overwhelmed. Babalwa Mneno will be the first one to speak ill of Ramaphosa & the government.Not mentioning how she attended a party. Akemdala ke. https://t.co/v4uOelqd3M— Unathi (@Unathi_jam) June 7, 2020
Bare Babalwa mneno is a senior citizen she shouldn’t be putting herself at risk 😂— Noir (@CallMe_LT) June 7, 2020
Amanda Du Pont was smart enough to not post anything but Babalwa Mneno posted. Manje Amanda is everywhere on Barblicious' IG stories. Partying hard!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭— Victor (@Victor_MKH) June 7, 2020
Not my favorite ‘unproblematic’ Queen Amanda du Pont breaking the lockdown regulations 🥺💔— 🌸 (@Palesa_Njoro) June 7, 2020
Barbz is not the only celeb to be accused of breaking lockdown regulations, with businesswoman and reality show star Ma Mkhize also hauled over the coals for posting snaps of herself going to a party over the weekend.
Her friend Rami Chuene was dragged into it, after she posted a comment that many saw as encouraging her friend.
Rami later tweeted that she was grateful for people holding her accountable.
“Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it and receive it with love. This is not the time to drop the ball - even in jest - nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable,” she wrote.