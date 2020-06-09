DJ Zinhle defends Kairo from trolls who tell her to address her frustrations with AKA

DJ Zinhle came out guns blazing in defence of her daughter Kairo Forbes after trolls criticised her for not being able to read and write at the age of four.

On Monday, Kairo's name made it onto the Twitter trends list after her father, rapper AKA involved her in a mini twar he had with a tweep.

This is after, the tweep criticised the rapper for hopping onto the auto-tune wave to which AKA responded, “Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write.”