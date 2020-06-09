DJ Zinhle defends Kairo from trolls who tell her to address her frustrations with AKA
‘People keep telling me I must talk to the father of my child. You're missing the point ...’
DJ Zinhle came out guns blazing in defence of her daughter Kairo Forbes after trolls criticised her for not being able to read and write at the age of four.
On Monday, Kairo's name made it onto the Twitter trends list after her father, rapper AKA involved her in a mini twar he had with a tweep.
This is after, the tweep criticised the rapper for hopping onto the auto-tune wave to which AKA responded, “Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write.”
Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write. https://t.co/Qs9pGB5C8Y— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020
AKA's remarks soon unleashed trolls on his daughter with many attacking the fact that the much-loved social media influencer couldn't read or write at age four.
Some even started questioning Kairo’s intelligence saying at her age she should be literate.
However, the trolls remarks didn't sit well with Zinhle who at first ignored their nasty comments about her daughter.
“I was just saying ... I see Kairo is also getting it today. Babe people can say the most hateful things la, masikhala kuthiwe 'It's my opinion'. Angisazingeni,” Zinhle replied to TV personality Ayanda Thabethe's tweet about people spreading negativity.
I was just saying.... I see Kairo is also getting it today. Babe people can say the most hateful things la, masikhala kuthiwe "it's my opinion".— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
Angisazingeni. https://t.co/MdX0VuIK5g
However, Zinhle’s tolerance took another turn which saw her standing firm against negative comments about Kairo.
Feeling pissed off with all the negativity surrounding her child, Zinhle clapped back at the trolls, warning them to leave her four-year-old alone, making it VERY clear that Kairo was off limits.
Here's are the series of tweets where Zinhle made sure the tweeps got the point.
I don't care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old... I don't care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attracked. If Kairo does something to you, then come drag her.— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
How can you guys justify trolling a 4 year old child? https://t.co/L12lwfPxex
How low can you be to think it's okay to attack a 4 year old child?— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
It is not okay.. I don't care who did what, leave my child alone.
If you have a problem with Kairo's father, take it up with him but LEAVE MY CHILD ALONE. https://t.co/LC6lqixm3x— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
While her name also made it onto the trends list for defending Kairo, Zinhle addressed the haters who claimed she was bitter and not directing her frustration at the right person.
She went on to ask them to stop making her look “weak” when making their points by saying “poor Zinhle this, poor Zinhle that”.
While I'm still angry, let me say this, stop saying "poor Zinhle this, poor Zinhle that" STOP IT!— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
Stop making me look weak.. I am not poor. I am not helpless. I am just fine. Stop trying to make your point by making me look weak. STOP IT!
No. I don't need to tell anyone anything. You sound like thise people who say "then don't wear a mini skirt"— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
Nothing can justify this BS. https://t.co/iSaDJfXaKU
Yeah. Me too but for your entertainment, you are gonna try and make it look like I was directing it at Kiernan. Well to be clear, I was not.— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
KAIRO IS A 4 YEAR OLD, SHE CANNOT READ AND WRITE AND THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT! https://t.co/alo2yuVGJN
No actually. I'm talking to the right people.— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
You guys always wanna justify abuse. https://t.co/u426Jxk2g9
Now. People keep telling me I must talk to the father of my child. You're missing the point...— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
Nothing anyone does can ever justify abuse. Are you saying that everytime Kiernan does or says something, you guys then have the right to attack my child. Niyajabula yaz!
I don't care what you say or think of me, I will not let you think it's okay to drag my child on social media. https://t.co/0yqI7Faf5a— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
Even though the tweeps tried to drag AKA into Zinhle's “rant”, she however made it clear she was not going to talk or discuss Kiernan but wanted to make it clear that nothing justified attacking Kairo on social media.
I'm not here to talk or discuss Kiernan. I am here to say that Kairo is 4 and nothing, absolutely nothing justifies attacking her on social media. https://t.co/Nge6Zv0KQW— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
Zinhle went on and addressed how cyber bullying was wrong especially to a young child.
The sad thing about these bullies is that they'll say anything to justify their actions.— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
One more time, I don't care who did what, unless Kairo came directly to you and said something, leave her alone. SHE IS 4 YEARS OLD!
Deal with whoever offended you and leave my child alone
Talking about how my child cannot read and write... Are you crazy!— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
Are you mad!
Zinhle concluded her series of tweets with a strong message to trolls pleading with them to stop the bullying, especially of a little child.
There is power is staying quiet but there comes a time when it's just not okay to keep quiet..— #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020
STOP the BULLYING!
AKA, however, also found his government name, Kiernan, on the trends list and had this to say:
One of my biggest missions in life is to teach my child how vile you people are as sooooon as humanly possible. 🤣— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020
How do you attack a 4 year old and tweet #BlackLivesMatter on the same day? 🤣🤣🤣— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020
The other day we spoke about her hitting a million followers on Instagram ... I asked her, baby do you know what a follower is? She had no fuckin’ clue. Look at y’all 🤣🤣🤣🤣— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020
Today Kairo and her Dog trended. Literally. This ladies and gentlemen is a complete shit show 🤣— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020
The Dad, the Mom, the Kid and the DOG alll trended. Let that sink in.— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020
The same attention you give me is the same attention I use to spoil your entire day. 🤣🤣🤣— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020
Like, why can’t you just ignore me? ... why do you keep doing this to yourselves?? 🤣🤣🤣— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020