DJ Zinhle defends Kairo from trolls who tell her to address her frustrations with AKA

‘People keep telling me I must talk to the father of my child. You're missing the point ...’

09 June 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Zinhle protects Kairo from trolls.
Image: DJ Zinhle Instagram

DJ Zinhle came out guns blazing in defence of her daughter Kairo Forbes after trolls criticised her for not being able to read and write at the age of four.

On Monday, Kairo's name made it onto the Twitter trends list after her father, rapper AKA involved her in a mini twar he had with a tweep.

This is after, the tweep criticised the rapper for hopping onto the auto-tune wave to which AKA responded, “Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write.”

AKA's remarks soon unleashed trolls on his daughter with many attacking the fact that the much-loved social media influencer couldn't read or write at age four.

Some even started questioning Kairo’s intelligence saying at her age she should be literate.

However, the trolls remarks didn't sit well with Zinhle who at first ignored their nasty comments about her daughter.

“I was just saying ... I see Kairo is also getting it today. Babe people can say the most hateful things la, masikhala kuthiwe 'It's my opinion'. Angisazingeni,” Zinhle replied to TV personality Ayanda Thabethe's tweet about people spreading negativity.

However, Zinhle’s tolerance took another turn which saw her standing firm against negative comments about Kairo.

Feeling pissed off with all the negativity surrounding her child, Zinhle clapped back at the trolls, warning them to leave her four-year-old alone, making it VERY clear that Kairo was off limits.

Here's are the series of tweets where Zinhle made sure the tweeps got the point.

While her name also made it onto the trends list for defending Kairo, Zinhle addressed the haters who claimed she was bitter and not directing her frustration at the right person.

She went on to ask them to stop making her look “weak” when making their points by saying “poor Zinhle this, poor Zinhle that”.

Even though the tweeps tried to drag AKA into Zinhle's “rant”, she however made it clear she was not going to talk or discuss Kiernan but wanted to make it clear that nothing justified attacking Kairo on social media.

Zinhle went on and addressed how cyber bullying was wrong especially to a young child.

Zinhle concluded her series of tweets with a strong message to trolls pleading with them to stop the bullying, especially of a little child.

AKA, however, also found his government name, Kiernan, on the trends list and had this to say:

