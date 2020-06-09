Lerato Mvelase asks parents not to rob their kids of learning their mother tongue

Actress Lerato Mvelase has encouraged parents to expose their kids to their home languages so that they don't rob them of an important aspect of their identities.

The actress and TV host of relationship themed reality show, Seng'khathele, took to her social media to share the importance she places on her native language as a mother and how she feels parents ought to take the initiative to ensure that their kids know their own languages.

"Many of us parents know how hard it is to get our children to speak their mother tongue. They spend hours at school speaking in one language and by the time parents get home from work we are tired to ensure that kids speak our mother tongue," she said.

Lerato made sure to let parents know that her words were not coming from a place of judgement. Instead, she wished for parents to see the value in ensuring that their kids know their own languages because it was an important part of who they are.

"This post is not to criticise us parents but rather to encourage us to see the importance of not robbing our children of something that makes them who they are. Try one hour of speaking a home language and each week increase the hours. To parents who insist and get it right."