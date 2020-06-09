MaMkhize on taxi fare increases: I think it’s a catch-22 situation

Reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has weighed in on the upcoming taxi fare increases that will see some commuters fork out more than double what they used to pay.

Timeslive reported that taxi commuters under the Alexandra Taxi Association and Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association will pay more than double to travel from June 15.

MaMkhize said the price hikes, which have left many commuters angry and frustrated, were the result of a situation in which where there were no winners.

"I am really feeling the pain about the price increases, but I understand where they are coming from. However, considering the fact that many people have not been earning their full income, I think it’s a catch-22 situation for both as the number of passengers permitted to travel in a taxi have been cut," she explained.

MamKhize also expressed her hope that the transition into the reopening of schools was going smoothly as many people were opposed to public schools operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reality TV star shared her daily Instagram "thought of the day" with her followers, encouraging them to direct their energy towards things that fulfill them.