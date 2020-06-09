MaMkhize on taxi fare increases: I think it’s a catch-22 situation
Reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has weighed in on the upcoming taxi fare increases that will see some commuters fork out more than double what they used to pay.
Timeslive reported that taxi commuters under the Alexandra Taxi Association and Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association will pay more than double to travel from June 15.
MaMkhize said the price hikes, which have left many commuters angry and frustrated, were the result of a situation in which where there were no winners.
"I am really feeling the pain about the price increases, but I understand where they are coming from. However, considering the fact that many people have not been earning their full income, I think it’s a catch-22 situation for both as the number of passengers permitted to travel in a taxi have been cut," she explained.
MamKhize also expressed her hope that the transition into the reopening of schools was going smoothly as many people were opposed to public schools operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The reality TV star shared her daily Instagram "thought of the day" with her followers, encouraging them to direct their energy towards things that fulfill them.
Day 74 of LOCKDOWN stats 48 285 confirmed cases ,24 364 recoveries and 998 deaths ........ schools are finally opened today hoping everything will transits smoothly I am really feeling the pain for the price increased on taxi fair but I understand where they are coming from but considering the fact that people have not been earning their full income I think it’s a catch 22 situation for both as the numbers have been cut as well on the taxi load “Thought of the day in life you need to spend more of your time on what gives you energy and less of time on what takes it away and you must always forget what hurts you but never forget what it taught you ...... A very goodmorning to everyone and wishing you a HAPPY MONDAY #kwamamkhize #the hustle continues.......