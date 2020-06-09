Tumisho Masha: BLM protests made me realise I’m still suffering from PTSD

While the Black Lives Matter movement has shone the spotlight on police brutality and the killing of black people, actor Tumisho Masha says it has also triggered the trauma of being black in South Africa.

In a week when people took to the streets across the world in protest at the killing of George Floyd, Tumisho detailed how it had forced him to reflect on South Africa's own attempts at uniting the nation.

In a touching post, the actor wrote, “This is us, this was us and one day this will be us. This week forced me to really look at the pain of prejudice and realise that it’s possible to achieve oneness if that’s what we really want.”

He said it also brought to light the post-traumatic stress he still suffers, as a black person in SA.

“What’s happening in America right now made me realise I’m still suffering from PTSD because of all my own painful memories of what being black in this country was like during apartheid and sometimes is still like even now.”

The actor called for South Africans to stop hating or casting judgment on others.

"We have to do better. Stop hating people because they’re not the same colour as us, same-sex as us or believe in the same God or make the same choices for who they want to be their sexual partners as us.”

He then apologised if he had ever caused any harm in the past.

“To anyone I’ve hurt through my words or actions of racism, sexism or homophobia, I’m truly sorry. I was ignorant and wrong but I have grown as a person and continue to grow every day to be a better more accepting and loving human being.

“This might not solve all our problems in one day, but maybe it can go a long way in helping us heal as a community, a country and as the whole world."