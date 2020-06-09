WATCH | Khaya Dladla reminds Babes Wodumo that she’s loved in heartfelt video

While it's no secret that Babes Wodumo has been the subject of several controversial headlines, there's also no denying that she still has a lot of fans behind her. One of them is actor Khaya Dladla who made a video in support of her after allegations of drug use were made against her.

The former Uzalo actor took to his Instagram to warn Babes that some people she chooses to trust with her life may have ulterior motives.

“I record with a very sad heart, I'm not okay and I want to personally say to Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, that not everyone is for you and not everyone should come across as someone who wants to help you or someone who loves you. We open up our hearts to people we think care for us, so I just wanted to say, I hope you are okay and I'm here should you need anything.”

This was after an Instagram Live video interview of Babes with socialite Tha Simelane went viral. Tha alleged that Babes was taking cocaine during the interview.

Babes management strongly denied the allegations.

Khaya also reminded Babes that many may have turned their backs on her but she needed to remember that she's a star and that her true fans still support her and her craft.

“You are loved by me and the whole SA ... You are Babes Wodumo, you make amazing music. In situations like this when you will make great music, please know that we don't care who says what, we just want music from our Babes.”

“We love you,” Khaya said.