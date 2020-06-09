TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Khaya Dladla reminds Babes Wodumo that she’s loved in heartfelt video

09 June 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khaya Dladla showed Babes Wodumo some love.
Khaya Dladla showed Babes Wodumo some love.
Image: Instagram

While it's no secret that Babes Wodumo has been the subject of several controversial headlines, there's also no denying that she still has a lot of fans behind her. One of them is actor Khaya Dladla who made a video in support of her after allegations of drug use were made against her.

The former Uzalo actor took to his Instagram to warn Babes that some people she chooses to trust with her life may have ulterior motives.

“I record with a very sad heart, I'm not okay and I want to personally say to Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, that not everyone is for you and not everyone should come across as someone who wants to help you or someone who loves you. We open up our hearts to people we think care for us, so I just wanted to say, I hope you are okay and I'm here should you need anything.”

This was after an Instagram Live video interview of  Babes with socialite Tha Simelane went viral. Tha alleged that Babes was taking cocaine during the interview.

Babes management strongly denied the allegations.

Khaya also reminded Babes that many may have turned their backs on her but she needed to remember that she's a star and that her true fans still support her and her craft.

“You are loved by me and the whole SA ... You are Babes Wodumo, you make amazing music. In situations like this when you will make great music, please know that we don't care who says what, we just want music from our Babes.”

“We love you,” Khaya said.

Babes Wodumo's management slams 'cocaine' accusations during viral Instagram Live video

Babes' sister and PR manager Nondumiso Simelane rubbished accusations that Babes was seen using drugs
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Tha has since apologised to Babes for his allegations against her, saying he never intended any malice towards the Wololo star.

“It was never my intention to cause any malicious damage relating to her (Babes Wodumo) brand. I was emotional and I take full responsibility for my actions. As a host and a close friend, I should have handled it better,” his statement said.

Watch the video from Khaya below:

View this post on Instagram

Uthandwa Yimi Wena Babes #BabesWodumo

A post shared by Khaya Dladla (@khaya_dladla) on

RELATED ARTICLES

Khaya Dladla talks charity: Even small kind acts can restore a person's hope

"It's a small experience when you look at it, but for them it's a big deal and it makes such a huge change in them," Khaya said.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Khaya Dladla slams celebs living fake rich lives

Khaya says celebs ask for loans just so they can check in at exotic locations and take selfies.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | 3 times Khaya Dladla's alter ego Golddiva killed your fave songs

Ai mfethu... kubi! That's all we can say.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Khaya Dladla is working on his music & we have the deets!

Will it be gqom, soul or house? There's also a song sang in Hindi...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X