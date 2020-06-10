Ayanda Borotho: ‘Let's spread kindness every day'

In these stringent times of Covid-19, an act of kindness really goes a long way ... this is why actress Ayanda Borotho plans to keep donating essentials to the less fortunate.

The actress, who's been vocal about the importance of giving back to those in need, has yet again lent a helping hand.

Taking to Instagram, Ayanda shared a snap of her recent charity drive which saw her, accompanied by her friends and family, hand out blankets and washing soaps to the people living in Phillies Farm.

In a post where she thanked her friends and family who contributed to the blanket drive, Ayanda revealed that the 280 blankets they bought went to people living on the street.

“We serve a living God. He sees your hearts ... thank you to my Life Group, the Salt and Light Tribe for striving to serve with pure hearts. Let's spread kindness ... every day. The Church is not where we go, it is how the world experiences Christ through it. Sibonga uMvelinqangi,” read parts of her post.