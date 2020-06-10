TshisaLIVE

LOL! 'The River’s' Emma is proving to be a real 'die hard'

But Madlabantu's fan club isn't sure how they feel about that!

10 June 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Lunathi Mampofu has kept 'The River' fans on their toes.
Actress Lunathi Mampofu has kept 'The River' fans on their toes.
Image: Twitter/1 Magic

The River's Emma, played by Lunathi Mampofu, is proving to be a worthy adversary for Lindiwe but that isn't going down well with Lindiwe's fans, who are used to the evil matriarch always getting her way.

Lindiwe ( played by Sindi Dlathu) has successfully managed all her enemies “quick and fast” in the past.

However, Emma keeps rising like a phoenix whenever Lindiwe thinks she's buried her, and that is leaving her super frustrated.

Recently, moghel sent her connection to orchestrate what was supposed to be a fatal car accident for Emma but Lindiwe's boys obviously underestimated Zolani's wifey, because she may have been burnt and bruised but she made it out alive.

Now Lindiwe has to take matters into her own hands if she wants to truly get rid of Emma.

Meanwhile, Emma is also trying to kill Lindiwe so she can inherit both her money and power.

Some fans of the telenovela are already over the storyline and have accused the writers of dragging the plot. However, others are living for the competition between the queen and the underdog. 

Check the reactions of the viewers below:

MORE

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans left shook by Lindiwe’s emo side

Madlabantu's fans are just waiting on her signal, they'll happily take Emma out for her
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war!

Fans miss the good ol' days when Lindiwe and Zolani were on one team!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans thrilled as Emma finds out why Lindiwe is boss

Basically, Emma o jola ice boy when she thought she scored herself a millionaire.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Malefu’s death leaves fans of 'The River' in awe of Dimpho’s talent

Dimpho left many viewers feeling as if they had just lost their own mothers
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X