LOL! 'The River’s' Emma is proving to be a real 'die hard'
But Madlabantu's fan club isn't sure how they feel about that!
The River's Emma, played by Lunathi Mampofu, is proving to be a worthy adversary for Lindiwe but that isn't going down well with Lindiwe's fans, who are used to the evil matriarch always getting her way.
Lindiwe ( played by Sindi Dlathu) has successfully managed all her enemies “quick and fast” in the past.
However, Emma keeps rising like a phoenix whenever Lindiwe thinks she's buried her, and that is leaving her super frustrated.
Recently, moghel sent her connection to orchestrate what was supposed to be a fatal car accident for Emma but Lindiwe's boys obviously underestimated Zolani's wifey, because she may have been burnt and bruised but she made it out alive.
Now Lindiwe has to take matters into her own hands if she wants to truly get rid of Emma.
Meanwhile, Emma is also trying to kill Lindiwe so she can inherit both her money and power.
Some fans of the telenovela are already over the storyline and have accused the writers of dragging the plot. However, others are living for the competition between the queen and the underdog.
Check the reactions of the viewers below:
It was at this point Emma realised who she had been playing with 🤣🤣🤣— melody.chingwaru (@melching91) June 10, 2020
Killing is a hobby for Lindiwe, we warned you sisi #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/GHsZeyvSoS
Emma has been warned its Lindiwe turn. Do you Lindiwe Do u #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/C3w87dcs97— Nelly L (@Nelly_Barca) June 9, 2020
Lindiwe umanethi "whuuu" that time she's so pissed at the sight of Emma 😂😂 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/84IHAcbrhF— Meza (@Pumpesh10) June 9, 2020
Tshabalala though. 🙄 like what part of kill Emma did you not get? It would have been the perfect murder.— Chipo (@chipstix11) June 9, 2020
When is Emma leaving #TheRiver1Magic
We are over it. pic.twitter.com/xjSMwMVJsg
#TheRiver1Magic— Jabulanimbayela⚡ (@MacdMbayela) June 9, 2020
I have to say lindiwe found her match in this one , she kept lindiwe breathing through the wound for weeks now
Emma could potentially be the most hated character on TV of this generation 🤔😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wc7DWDdgkU
#TheRiver1Magic Guys what's the score update between Lindiwe and Emma? That walk!!🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/doz5thfUED— #KumkaniSolomon💦🇮🇹 (@_magakwe_) June 9, 2020
Clearly Lindiwe is Stephanie Forrester and Emma is Brooke Logan. I've seen this story before. Let her win.— Moqhaso🇿🇿🇦🇦 (@qhasi2) June 9, 2020
Once. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/aegAm8m5vS
Ufa nini na u Emma #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/dutufQYtUc— Zamacethe Jack (@Sessy_Jack) June 9, 2020