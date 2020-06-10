Lvovo joins #PutSouthAfricansFirst: Don't feel bad for asking government to put you first!

Musician Lvovo has slammed people interpreting the call for South Africans to be put “first” by their government as xenophobic, reasoning that citizens of the country can't continue to suffer.

The kwaito artist, took to Twitter to pledge his support for #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow which landed on the trends list as people called for citizens to be prioritised — especially in terms of employment — by the government and law makers.

“Our people must get jobs before we start thinking of visitors. I'm for everyone kodwa South Africans must come first in everything! That's where I stand! Enough is enough! Niyajaabula yina if yo neighbours have been unemployed for years and years?!" a passionate Lvovo said.