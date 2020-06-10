Pearl Thusi stands firm, tells SA to 'direct your anger towards the government'

Even though Pearl Thusi's views on the #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow movement ruffled more than a few feathers, she's standing firm and has told critics to direct their anger towards the government.

Pearl's comments about the “killing” of fellow Africans was received with mixed views.

While many agreed with Pearl's stance and made it clear that the aim of #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow was not to incite violence but to ask government to prioritise SA citizens so the unemployment rate could reduce.