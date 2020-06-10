SA celebs lambaste government over GBV killings

Several of SA's female famous faces have joined the masses in condemning the gruesome murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo and have slammed the government for being “all talk and no action”.

Celebs including Dineo Langa, Bonnie Mbuli, Lerato Sengadi, Simphiwe Dana and Buhle Samuels among others expressed how heartbroken they were by the news of the GBV killings.

“My heart is so heavy ... What do SA women have to do to for GBV to become an urgent national agenda?” Bonnie asked.

TimesLIVE reported that the body of Tshegofatso, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in an open veld on Monday, while Naledi was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival after she was hacked with an axe on Saturday.

As #JusticeForTshegofatso and #JusticeForNaledi topped the Twitter trends these celebs added their voice to the widespread outrage.

“It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It's so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender-based violence has been normalised even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It's just clear that lawlessness is the order,” Dineo said.

Lerato, who was recently a victim of an attempted mugging while on her morning jog, tagged the minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana and told her that she was tired of the lack of action.

“Mme Maite Nkoana we have been here before. Many times. We’ve heard these statements that 'Gov will do everything' But we are still being butchered. Nothing has been done. We believe what people do not say! What is being done? We are living in fear! Help!” Lerato said.

Read the rest of their emotional tweets below: