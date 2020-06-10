SA celebs lambaste government over GBV killings
Dineo Langa, Bonnie Mbuli, Lerato Sengadi, Simphiwe Dana and Buhle Samuels have expressed their heartbreak over the femicide killings this week ...
Several of SA's female famous faces have joined the masses in condemning the gruesome murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo and have slammed the government for being “all talk and no action”.
Celebs including Dineo Langa, Bonnie Mbuli, Lerato Sengadi, Simphiwe Dana and Buhle Samuels among others expressed how heartbroken they were by the news of the GBV killings.
“My heart is so heavy ... What do SA women have to do to for GBV to become an urgent national agenda?” Bonnie asked.
TimesLIVE reported that the body of Tshegofatso, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in an open veld on Monday, while Naledi was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival after she was hacked with an axe on Saturday.
As #JusticeForTshegofatso and #JusticeForNaledi topped the Twitter trends these celebs added their voice to the widespread outrage.
“It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It's so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender-based violence has been normalised even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It's just clear that lawlessness is the order,” Dineo said.
Lerato, who was recently a victim of an attempted mugging while on her morning jog, tagged the minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana and told her that she was tired of the lack of action.
“Mme Maite Nkoana we have been here before. Many times. We’ve heard these statements that 'Gov will do everything' But we are still being butchered. Nothing has been done. We believe what people do not say! What is being done? We are living in fear! Help!” Lerato said.
Read the rest of their emotional tweets below:
My heart is so heavy...What do South African women have to do to for GBV to become an urgent national agenda? if women continue to be hunted and killed like animals in this country under your watch, we have no future to speak of @CyrilRamaphosa— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 9, 2020
It is a disgrace! Covid-19 has shown us that the SA government is more than capable of mobilizing resources and mapping out an multi- departmental approach to handling crises in this country, this is a CRISIS! DO SOMETHING! @CyrilRamaphosa #JusticeForTshego #justiceforNaledi— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 9, 2020
It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It's so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender based violence has been normalized even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It's just clear that lawlessness is the order.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 9, 2020
Words fail when young women who are pregnant being murdered in the most gruesome manner. I'm no longer interested in people being called out. Nothing changes.The system is failing women. As a woman, I want to see the system protect us & apprehend all that must be brought to book.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 9, 2020
Mme @maite_nkoana we have been here before. Many times. We’ve heard these statements that “Gov will do everything” BUT we are STILL being butchered. Nothing has been done. We believe what people DO not SAY! What is being DONE? We are living in fear!! THUSA!!! https://t.co/UVXHoCjclo— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 9, 2020
Sis, I’ve been saying the same thing!!! Words without actions is just chatter!!! WHAT IS BEING DONE! Who has to butchered for something to happen? How many more must be killed and violated?! Questions that will never be answered... clearly. https://t.co/wmRy0kS928— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 9, 2020
A woman who was 8 months pregnant was murdered! But we want to point fingers and judge other countries! Animals die with more dignity in South Africa!— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 9, 2020
TSHEGOFATSO PULE! YOU MATTER! THE LIFE OF YOUR UNBORN BABY MATTERS!— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) June 9, 2020
Let us rally around this young woman and fight for justice for her! She was hug on a tree in the most inhuman way!
We can’t look away!#JusticeForTshegoPule