WATCH | Too cute! Meet Zola Nombona's little prince

In February, Zola confirmed that she was expecting with a cute snap that showed off her baby bump.

In a love letter to her unborn son, Zola wrote at the time, “Here is my love flourishing. My world has changed and created,” on her Instagram post.

“Your voice will be like the song I've longed for, and no musician in the world could ever compose. Your eyes will take away the fog that has been shutting down mine. Your smile will wipe away every tear. Your hand will sustain me forever. You gave me strength I never knew I had.”

Then in May, actor Thomas Gumede let it slip that he was the actress' baby daddy.

Thomas let the news slip when he expressed his joy and excitement on social media at the new chapter of his life.

Taking to Instagram, Thomas shared ultrasound pictures of their unborn baby coupled with a heartfelt message. However, it didn't take long for his followers to notice that the ultrasound pictures had Zola's name on them.

“I remember clearly the day I found out about you. Your mother looked at me and said, 'I’m pregnant' and then proceeded to cry. I understood it was tears of joy, anxiety, excitement, disbelief, love and the small realisation that life will never be the same again.

“As I’ve watched you grow from trying to feel for the first kick, to begging you to stop guquluzing and playing soccer in your mother’s tummy now in the third trimester.”