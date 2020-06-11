BlackLivesMatter, but our brothers and sisters' lives matter too!

First thing's first: we as a nation, as South Africans, can be hypocrites sometimes.

When it comes to racism - or almost any other injustice, for that matter - we're ready to mobilise, and rightfully so. But why don't we channel that same anger and energy into fighting xenophobia?

Since the killing of George Floyd in the US in an incident of police brutality, black people around the globe and many others of different races have joined forces to show support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement, against racism and police brutality towards black people.

I applaud South Africans for taking a stand and mobilising against racism. An age-old saying comes to mind: “United we stand, divide we fall" - but how do we stand together against racism while we “stand apart” against each other?

Where did it all go wrong that some South Africans feel it's OK to look down on our fellow African brothers and sisters?