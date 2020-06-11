Boity to silence doubt about her rap skills with back-to-back hits!

Rapper Boity has decided to silence the noise around her skills by focusing on releasing great music.

Boity told TshisaLIVE she was pouring all her energy into perfecting her craft and while doubt comes with the territory, she planned on winning the naysayers over one track at a time.

“There are definitely people that still doubt me as a rapper. However, there are people who still doubt Nasty C, Drake and even Jay-Z. I’m only three singles into my musical journey so it's expected.

“I choose to focus my energy on perfecting my craft and growing with my fans. I still have a long journey ahead of me and will continue to turn those that doubt me into believers. However, today Boity is a platinum-selling artist signed to an international label. That is proof that anything is possible. No goal I set for myself is impossible to reach,” she said.

The rapper's latest single is titled Own Your Throne and celebrates all the independent women out there working hard in their respective fields.

In the song Boity pays tribute to two very strong black women, Connie Ferguson and her mother Modiehi Thulo.