Bontle Modiselle slams trolls targeting Priddy Ugly & their love!

11 June 2020 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Priddy Ugly and his wife Bontle Moloi are unbothered by trolls who keep targeting them.
Image: Instagram/Rick Jade

Media personality Bontle Moloi (neé Modiselle) has slammed trolls that have targeted her relationship and her rapper husband Priddy Ugly after the couple landed on the Twitter trends list recently.

Bontle and Priddy Ugly started trending after a tweep used their picture (and that of Kwesta and his family) to give an analogy while trying to advise tweeps to “build” their partners.

The tweet, which isn't surfacing for the first time on the TL, implied that Bontle had financed Priddy Ugly's career and other trolls began dragging the rapper for “wasting” Bontle's money as his career didn't “take off”.

Bontle addressed the trolls for the first time since the tweet has made rounds on the socials.

I don’t care to address anything with anyone who has made any prior judgment, on any subject matter but especially personal to me, without context or some understanding on what it is being discussed,” Bontle said.

The mother of one went on to put the trolls in their place. She also made sure they knew that her inner peace and her family's happiness was still intact despite all their efforts to drag them down.

That exact unoriginal tweet has come up countless times, followed by the exact reaction and statements made on us. Nothing new. I doubt this the last time something like this comes up again, but still, we shall keep the same unbothered energy.

“Either way, all is well with me and my family. I hope for the same for you,” she said.

Read her full thread below:

