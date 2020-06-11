WATCH | Siya Kolisi, Nomzamo, Vuyo Ngcukana & others send love to Connie Ferguson

A number of Mzansi's famous faces joined forces to film heartfelt birthday wishes from near and far and wish TV mogul Connie Ferguson a special 50th birthday on Wednesday.

The actress received a flood of messages from industry giants, who expressed their gratitude to Connie for leading by example and for the role she played in their lives.

They included, her husband and co-producer Shona Ferguson, media mogul Basetsana Kumalo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Siya Kolisi, Zolisa Xaluva, Enhle Mbali, TT Mbatha, Vuyo Ngcukana, the cast of Gomora, and her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane.

In one of the videos, Shona described how blessed he was to have Connie in his life and spoke about how proud he was of her.