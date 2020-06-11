WATCH | Siya Kolisi, Nomzamo, Vuyo Ngcukana & others send love to Connie Ferguson
The TV mogul celebrated her 5oth birthday and some of the industry's famous faces paid tribute to her ...
A number of Mzansi's famous faces joined forces to film heartfelt birthday wishes from near and far and wish TV mogul Connie Ferguson a special 50th birthday on Wednesday.
The actress received a flood of messages from industry giants, who expressed their gratitude to Connie for leading by example and for the role she played in their lives.
They included, her husband and co-producer Shona Ferguson, media mogul Basetsana Kumalo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Siya Kolisi, Zolisa Xaluva, Enhle Mbali, TT Mbatha, Vuyo Ngcukana, the cast of Gomora, and her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane.
In one of the videos, Shona described how blessed he was to have Connie in his life and spoke about how proud he was of her.
Her daughter Lesedi, who joked that it was so weird that her mother was now 50 years old, expressed her gratitude to have Connie as her mom and thanked her for being an amazing mother and grandmother to her son, Rowena.
You are the light of my life! Thank you my beauty!🙏🏾❤️😘
Her friend, Basetsana sang Connie a song reiterating how the actress was a great inspiration to many with her humble nature. Bassie added that Connie made being 50 look like a dream.
We need to start a girl group! You and I same WhatsApp group when it comes to singing!🤣 I love you sis @basetsanakumalo 😍 Thank you for the birthday message!😬🙏🏾❤️😘
Connie also shared a video of the cast of Gomora singing her a happy birthday with a young remix to her name, thanks to Connie Chiume. Listen!
😭😭😭 This is so beautiful! Thank you #teamgomora 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ Ausi @conniechiume I can hear you going #conza in the background there!🤣🤣🤣 Thank you Fam. I appreciate you!🙏🏾❤️
Songstress Yvonne described Connie as a “real queen” who gets more beautiful with age and wished her many happy returns.
😭😭😭 I am not coping! This is just so overwhelming!😭 Sis @yvonne_chakachaka to get a message from someone you've always admired and looked up to is EVERYTHING! I love you, thank you and God Bless You!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️😘
Real Estate agent and reality TV star TT Mbha, listed the top three reasons Connie was so special to him:
Ncooohhh... You're too special! Thank you bro! Love you stikkend!🙏🏾❤️😘
Sis also got a major birthday shout out from Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi who thanked Connie for all the beautiful childhood memories from watching her on TV.
Thank you oh captain my captain! This means so much! Lots of love and blessings to you and your family @siya_kolisi_the_bear 🙏🏾❤️
The Queen actor Vuyo thanked Sis Connie for touching many people's hearts in all that she does.
Zolisa walked down memory lane and told his story of being a young aspiring actor. He said he remembers how generous Connie was with him and her being a pillar of strength throughout his acting career.
This message brought tears to my eyes!😭 I literally flashed back listening to @zolisaxaluva telling this story! It humbled me so much to be acknowledged in this way in a mainly thankless world! I couldn't be more proud of how far you've come lil bro, and being that I was there when you needed a pillar to lean on can only be God! Bless you for being real! Bless you for your honesty and candidness and most importantly bless you for your hard work. That is how you are where you are today! I love you. May God's Grace in your life be never ending!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️
Enhle shared how grateful she was to Connie for being an inspiration to all young women in SA. “You are the epitome of what a lady and woman is ... thank you for being my inspiration outside of everyone else,” Enhle emotionally shared.
I love you baby! Thank you so much! Means the world!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️😘
Businesswoman and reality TV star Mam’mkhize ended off the flood of well wishes to Connie, telling her her fitness regime makes ama2000 want to run away.
Akere o special!🤣🤣🤣 Thank you so much sis!🙏🏾 Love and appreciate you!❤️ Blessings upon blessings!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️😘