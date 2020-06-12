TshisaLIVE

AKA jokes about 'running' for president, takes a jab at Cassper's fans

12 June 2020 - 10:30 By Masego Seemela
AKA wants to "run" for president.
Image: AKA Instagram/ @don__design

In the wake of the Constitutional Court judgment on Thursday which opened the door for independent candidates to stand for election, rapper AKA joked that he wants to "run" for president. 

The rapper's decision comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional. 

Seen as a potential game-changer for the country's political landscape, the decision opens the door for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections without any affiliation to a political party. 

According to TimesLIVE, the application, which challenges the constitutionality of the act, was brought by NGO the New Nation Movement. Currently, the act allows only candidates of political parties to contest election in the national and provincial legislatures.

The Supa Mega took to Twitter and said he wants to "run" for president using the hashtag #AKA4President. 

He first joked about what he plans to do once he is elected president, taking a jab at rapper Cassper Nyovest's fans.

To show how "serious" the Mega was about "running" for the presidency, he even had a voting poll contesting against the DA, ANC and EFF.

Like any president would, AKA THE started appointing his ministers, giving media personality Sizwe Dhlomo the agriculture ministry.

He then appointed DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small as ministers of arts and culture.

Singer Donald decided to join, and appointed himself minister of love affairs, saying the department was "overlooked for way too long".  

He made his buddy and fellow rapper Yanga premier of the Eastern Cape.

While he was only having fun about the court's ruling, AKA revealed the reason why he came up with his young "exercise" was to show the younger generation how important it was to take "destiny into their own hands."  

While he may have been joking about running for president, he reminded all that no one could predict the future. 

The rapper also dropped some words of wisdom for the younger generation.

