AKA jokes about 'running' for president, takes a jab at Cassper's fans
In the wake of the Constitutional Court judgment on Thursday which opened the door for independent candidates to stand for election, rapper AKA joked that he wants to "run" for president.
The rapper's decision comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional.
Seen as a potential game-changer for the country's political landscape, the decision opens the door for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections without any affiliation to a political party.
According to TimesLIVE, the application, which challenges the constitutionality of the act, was brought by NGO the New Nation Movement. Currently, the act allows only candidates of political parties to contest election in the national and provincial legislatures.
The Supa Mega took to Twitter and said he wants to "run" for president using the hashtag #AKA4President.
He first joked about what he plans to do once he is elected president, taking a jab at rapper Cassper Nyovest's fans.
As President i have a duty to protect South Africa and it’s citizens ... therefore I will pass an executive order that classifies The Tsibipian Group as a terrorist organization.— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020
To show how "serious" the Mega was about "running" for the presidency, he even had a voting poll contesting against the DA, ANC and EFF.
Like any president would, AKA THE started appointing his ministers, giving media personality Sizwe Dhlomo the agriculture ministry.
My first appointment ... Minister of Agriculture. #AKA4President 🇿🇦🗳 pic.twitter.com/qmE1ima0Ez— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020
He then appointed DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small as ministers of arts and culture.
MINISTERS OF ARTS & CULTURE #AKA4President #MakeSouthAfricaFluitAgain 🇿🇦🦂 pic.twitter.com/9bxWuMsL84— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020
Singer Donald decided to join, and appointed himself minister of love affairs, saying the department was "overlooked for way too long".
Mr President @akaworldwide I’ll appoint myself as the MINISTER OF LOVE AFFAIRS, this department has been overlooked for way too long 😂✊🏾 #AKA4President— #OhNana (@DonaldInDenial) June 11, 2020
He made his buddy and fellow rapper Yanga premier of the Eastern Cape.
You will be my Premier of The Eastern Cape. https://t.co/dOS2IflIDl— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020
While he was only having fun about the court's ruling, AKA revealed the reason why he came up with his young "exercise" was to show the younger generation how important it was to take "destiny into their own hands."
The ruling today by the constitutional court is great. It’s a start. It’s all fun here on Twitter, but what I’m trying to demonstrate today is that your country belongs to you and if young people can unify, they can take their destiny into their own hands. #AKA4President 🇿🇦— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020
#AKA4President is cool ... but all you need to do is replace the name “AKA” in the hashtag with yours and off you go!! pic.twitter.com/fCO0c14wPE— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020
While he may have been joking about running for president, he reminded all that no one could predict the future.
But who knows, the seed is planted 😉#AKA4President #2024 #2020FORBES. 🇿🇦🗳— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020
The rapper also dropped some words of wisdom for the younger generation.
It’s okay to DREAM and to IMAGINE, because what comes from that is an idea ... and ideas are powerful. 💡— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020