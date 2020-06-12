AKA jokes about 'running' for president, takes a jab at Cassper's fans

In the wake of the Constitutional Court judgment on Thursday which opened the door for independent candidates to stand for election, rapper AKA joked that he wants to "run" for president.

The rapper's decision comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional.

Seen as a potential game-changer for the country's political landscape, the decision opens the door for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections without any affiliation to a political party.

According to TimesLIVE, the application, which challenges the constitutionality of the act, was brought by NGO the New Nation Movement. Currently, the act allows only candidates of political parties to contest election in the national and provincial legislatures.

The Supa Mega took to Twitter and said he wants to "run" for president using the hashtag #AKA4President.

He first joked about what he plans to do once he is elected president, taking a jab at rapper Cassper Nyovest's fans.