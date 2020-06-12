DJ Fresh on the ConCourt's electoral ruling: There's interesting times ahead
“It never made sense for a handful of delegates to decide the presidential fate of 50 million”
DJ Fresh has weighed in on the Constitutional Court’s ruling paving the way for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections without being part of a political party.
The court ruled that the current Electoral Act, which allows only candidates of political parties to contest these elections, is unconstitutional.
The news was welcomed by many, who predicted it would change the political landscape in Mzansi.
DJ Fresh welcomed the news, saying the current system of choosing a president doesn’t really make sense.
“It never made sense for a handful of delegates, to decide the presidential fate of 50 million people! Interesting times ahead, indeed!”
Meanwhile both rapper AKA and socialite Babalwa Mneno have jokingly thrown their hat into the ring for president, come 2024.
Today I will be engaging with all your questions about what I would do should I assume the highest office in the land ... under the #AKA4President hashtag. Let’s go. 🍿... also please address me as Senator Mega. Please and Thank You.— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020