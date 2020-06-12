DJ Fresh on the ConCourt's electoral ruling: There's interesting times ahead

DJ Fresh has weighed in on the Constitutional Court’s ruling paving the way for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections without being part of a political party.

The court ruled that the current Electoral Act, which allows only candidates of political parties to contest these elections, is unconstitutional.

The news was welcomed by many, who predicted it would change the political landscape in Mzansi.

DJ Fresh welcomed the news, saying the current system of choosing a president doesn’t really make sense.

“It never made sense for a handful of delegates, to decide the presidential fate of 50 million people! Interesting times ahead, indeed!”