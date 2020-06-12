TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh on the ConCourt's electoral ruling: There's interesting times ahead

“It never made sense for a handful of delegates to decide the presidential fate of 50 million”

12 June 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh has shared his views on the Constitutional Court's decision.
DJ Fresh has shared his views on the Constitutional Court's decision.
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

DJ Fresh has weighed in on the Constitutional Court’s ruling paving the way for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections without being part of a political party.

The court ruled that the current Electoral Act, which allows only candidates of political parties to contest these elections, is unconstitutional.

The news was welcomed by many, who predicted it would change the political landscape in Mzansi.

DJ Fresh welcomed the news, saying the current system of choosing a president doesn’t really make sense.

“It never made sense for a handful of delegates, to decide the presidential fate of 50 million people! Interesting times ahead, indeed!”

Meanwhile both rapper AKA and socialite Babalwa Mneno have jokingly thrown their hat into the ring for president, come 2024.

View this post on Instagram

Say hey miss President Barbz Mneno...

A post shared by Babalwa Mneno (@blackbarbielish) on

MORE

DJ Fresh calls for hair salons to open: People are dying of hunger

'Hair care traders have been sanitising tools of trade. They are not far off ITO compliance!'
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Fresh hits back at claims he's ‘celebrating people dying’ for treating himself to takeaways

The radio host was not here for the criticism.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Fresh talks about how his generation 'gave each other a hand'

Fresh took us down memory lane
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Levels! TT Mbha buys his five-year-old daughter an apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. Bontle Modiselle slams trolls targeting Priddy Ugly & their love! TshisaLIVE
  3. Gareth Cliff on #BLM 'cancel culture': They will take away everything TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans want Jub Jub to come fix 'Skeem Saam' cheater Kwaito TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi stands firm, tells SA to 'direct your anger towards the government' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X