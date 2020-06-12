Fikile Mbalula jokes about starting a TV app after appearance on AKA's show

Fikile Mbalula has drawn some motivation from his appearance on AKA's 'The Braai Show' which premiered on Wednesday. So much so that he wants to start his own TV app and call it the “MegaFix”, a combination of his nickname and the rapper's.

The Braai Show is available for streaming on the rapper's newly launched online platform AKATV. Mbalula took to Twitter to share that he managed to take some time off from his busy schedule to catch up on the shown on Thursday.

He hailed AKA's production team and said the show was “great to watch”.