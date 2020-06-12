TshisaLIVE

Fikile Mbalula jokes about starting a TV app after appearance on AKA's show

12 June 2020 - 10:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Levels! Fikile Mbalula is motivated to start his own online platform after his appearance on AKA's 'The Braai show'.
Image: Sunday Times

Fikile Mbalula has drawn some motivation from his appearance on AKA's 'The Braai Show' which premiered on Wednesday. So much so that he wants to start his own TV app and call it the “MegaFix”, a combination of his nickname and the rapper's.

The Braai Show is available for streaming on the rapper's newly launched online platform AKATV. Mbalula took to Twitter to share that he managed to take some time off from his busy schedule to catch up on the shown on Thursday.

He hailed AKA's production team and said the show was “great to watch”.

The show lets viewers in on the personalities and stories of some of SA's famous faces. Scoop Makhathini, DJ Tira and Nomuzi Mabena are some of the guests featured on the show thus far.

The rapper told Kfm on Wednesday that he has been working on the show for two years.

He said of the braai concept, “it's to see how different people braai, but use that as a different concept through which you get into people's different personalities, the projects they're working on and what they've been up to.”

He spoke highly about Mbalula's personality.

“You know these politicians are cut from the same cloth but he's cut from a different one, you know he's quite a show man.”

