Here's the 411 on Rami Chuene's return to screens in 'Isono'

Just months after leaving fans heartbroken with her departure from The Queen, veteran actress Rami Chuene will return to screens in a new role on BET Africa's new daily drama series Isono.

The show tells the story of a dysfunctional family and a heroic son who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against a powerful and evil matriarch who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.

Rami plays the role of an eccentric gossipmonger called Jumima, who loves a good conspiracy theory and often gets the wrong end of the stick.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Rami said the role was different to any she had played before and was a world way from her in real life.

“I talk a lot, but guess what? She hardly says 10 words. Even when she is gossiping, it is minimal. She gestures. It was quite interesting for me to jump in and be Jumima, who doesn't talk as much as my [other] characters did or even [as much as] I speak.”